"Platinum" Mike Perry reveals he has 25 pounds to cut in just 10 days ahead of UFC 255

Coming off his first win since 2018 with a decision victory over Mickey Gall in June, Mike Perry will be heading into a Welterweight bout against veteran Tim Means at UFC 255.

However, with only 10 days to go until the fight, Mike Perry revealed that he still has 25 pounds to cut to meet the required 170 lbs weight. "Platinum" tweeted about it earlier today, posing a question on whether he would be able to make weight at all.

10 days. 25lbs I’m not sure how I do it but here we go.... — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) November 10, 2020

It could be quite the uphill task for Mike Perry, but hopefully not an impossible one.

Mike Perry had called out Khamzat Chimaev for the replacement

When Robbie Lawler had to pull out due to an injury, Mike Perry called out Khamzat Chimaev to step in and fight him.

Mike Perry offered to fight Chimaev at Middleweight, which probably would have been easier for Perry to make weight for, given his latest comments.

So @Ruthless_RL pulled out due to an injury. Looking for a replacement I asked for @KChimaev and we can do it at middleweight @ufc @FirstRoundMgmt — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) October 28, 2020

However, Chimaev has already been booked for a December 19th fight against No. 3 Welterweight Leon Edwards. Given Chimaev's perfect record of 9-0 and 3-0 in UFC, all of them finishes, Mike Perry is one of the very few fighters to have volunteered to face him inside the Octagon.

That matchup could not happen for now, but it hopefully will sometime in the future.

"Platinum" Mike Perry in 2020 so far

Before picking up the decision win over Mickey Gall in June, Mike Perry had lost two back-to-back fights against Geoff Neal and Vicente Luque. Although Mike Perry has had a successful year inside the cage so far, it has not been quite smooth for him outside.

Mike Perry got involved in a physical altercation at a bar and his issues with alcohol abuse have been more at the forefront than he would have liked. UFC required him to be in rehab for a stipulated time before he was allowed to fight again.

An alleged past history of abuse towards his ex, Danielle Nickerson had also come to light. But Mike Perry denied it outright with a statement released on his social media accounts.

"It’s come to my attention that a media organization will be running a story in reference to a past issue with my ex wife. I would like to address this here now. First and foremost I did not put my hands on my ex at any point in our short term marriage. Secondly, I have already admitted to having an issue with alcohol, and I have been a part of an intensive rehab program that was able to help address not only that but also helped me with anger management. After the completion of the course, I realized that I had said some things in the past that do not put me and what I stand for in the best of light and for that I apologize. I am now in a loving relationship where I am looking forward and excited to welcoming my first born. I’m hopeful, my ex can move on and find peace as I have."