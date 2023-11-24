"Please fight Ankalaev" - Top UFC featherweight claims to walk around at 205 lbs, fans in disbelief

UFC featherweight Max Holloway is one of the most beloved fighters on the promotion's roster. He is a former 145-pound champion, and since 2013, has not lost to anyone in the division besides Alexander Volkanovski, to whom 'Blessed' first lost his championship strap.

At 5 feet 11 inches in height, Max Holloway is also among the tallest and largest UFC featherweights. In fact, his leg reach, which is 42 inches in length, is longer than former heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic's leg reach, which is 39 inches long, despite the 265-pounder being 6 feet 4 inches tall.

This isn't the first time that Miocic's odd leg reach has been compared to a UFC featherweight, as it was once revealed that even the legendary José Aldo, at 40 inches, has a longer leg reach than Stipe Miocic. This time, however, the revelation involving Max Holloway was noted by an Instagram post.

This not only led to various fan reactions, but it also drew a reaction from 'Blessed' himself, who joked that he weighs 205 pounds, which is the light heavyweight limit in the UFC. Holloway's comment led to a thread of other comments being formed under it, with fans reacting to his joke in humorous fashion.

One proclaimed him their favorite 205-pounder:

"@blessedmma max my favorite light heavyweight"

Another comment jokingly called on him to fight Alex Pereira, who recently captured light heavyweight gold at UFC 295:

"@blessedmma Max vs Poatan, book it"

A similar comment about him facing another top light heavyweight, this time Magomedov Ankalaev, was made:

"@blessedmma Please fight Ankalaev"

However, one fan went even further, telling him that he could now fight former heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier, who the Hawaiian often jokes about fighting:

"@blessedmma Great! Now you can finally Fight DC for the Daddest man on the planet belt. Btw. You're a legend brudda."

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Is Max Holloway's next fight in the UFC featherweight division?

Max Holloway's goal is to recapture the UFC featherweight title. However, that will prove next to impossible as long as Alexander Volkanovski remains the featherweight champion. Both men have already fought thrice now, with Volkanovski emerging victorious every single time.

Thus, Holloway has flirted with the idea of taking a fight outside of his decision. Specifically, he has called out reigning 'BMF' champion Justin Gaethje for a lightweight bout contested for that very same title.