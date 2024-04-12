"Please give him the main event" - Fans react as Joaquin Buckley crashes UFC 300 presser trying to "STEAL" headliner from Derrick Lewis

Joaquin Buckley unexpectedly stormed into the UFC 300 press conference, vigorously contending for the headline spot at UFC St. Louis in lieu of Derrick Lewis.

The pre-fight presser for the historic UFC pay-per-view, held on Thursday at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, was nothing short of extraordinary. Among the noteworthy moments were several significant announcements, such as the unveiling of enticing performance bonuses and Hall of Famer Mark Coleman being granted the privilege of presenting the 'BMF' belt.

However, just as the presser seemed to conclude, Buckley emerged from the audience, seized a microphone, and petitioned UFC CEO Dana White for the main event spot at the UFC St. Louis Fight Night event:

"One more question, Dana. The whole crowd has told me, man, y’all are coming back to St. Louis, everybody knows the main event... Derrick Lewis. Hey, we love Derrick Lewis, but he don’t want to fight five rounds, Dana! Come on, switch it up and give your boy 'New Mansa' the main event of St. Louis in his home town."

The audience erupted in robust cheers, displaying strong support for Buckley's plea. White let out a faint laugh but promptly distanced himself from the moment, refraining from further acknowledgment.

Check out Joaquin Buckley's comments below:

Fans responded to Buckley's appeal with an array of reactions.

One fan wrote:

"Tired of watching unskilled heavyweights' main events. Please give him the main event."

Another wrote:

"LMAO, BUCKLEY TRYING TO STEAL THE MAIN EVENT IS HILARIOUS."

Check out some more reactions below:

Last month, the UFC announced plans to return to St. Louis, Missouri, on May 11 at the Enterprise Center for a Fight Night event. The main attraction of the evening will be a heavyweight showdown between 'The Black Beast' and Rodrigo Nascimento, with the co-main event featuring a clash between Alonzo Menifield and Carlos Ulberg in the light heavyweight division.

Terrance McKinney proposes welterweight showdown between Joaquin Buckley and Bryan Battle

Terrance McKinney recently played the role of a matchmaker for Joaquin Buckley on X and suggested a potential fight with Bryan Battle:

"Battle vs. Buckley the fight to make."

Check out Terrance McKinney's post below:

'New Mansa' secured a second-round stoppage triumph against Vicente Luque at UFC Atlantic City last month. This recent victory marked Buckley's third consecutive win since his comeback to the welterweight division, elevating him to the No. 11 position in the rankings.

Meanwhile, Battle's last bout against Ange Loosa ended in a no-contest following an accidental eye poke, rendering 'The Last Ninja' unable to continue at UFC Vegas 88. 'The Butcher' had previously secured back-to-back finishes against AJ Fletcher and Gabe Green in 2023.

