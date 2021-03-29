'Please just cut me already' - Jon Jones appears to want out of the UFC

UFC veteran Jon Jones has asked the promotion to release him from his contract and cut him from the roster. The former UFC light heavyweight champion took to Twitter on Monday and sent out a series of tweets once again.

In one of his initial tweets, Jones indicated that cutting him from the UFC roster seems like the best move from here on. The former light heavyweight king then followed up with a tweet where he claimed that the UFC industry has been 'nothing but depressing' for him.

Here are Jon Jones' tweets that have now been deleted:

Jon Jones wants to be cut from the UFC

Jones weighs in on the UFC industry.

Jon Jones has been in a foul mood since the conclusion of UFC 260, where Francis Ngannou won the UFC heavyweight championship. At the recent pay-per-view, The Predator finished Stipe Miocic in the second round to win the UFC heavyweight title and became the third current UFC champion from Africa.

Since Ngannou's win, Jon Jones has displayed his frustration towards the UFC management for not paying him enough. To add more fuel to the fire, UFC president Dana White also went on record and claimed that Jones should move down to 185 after witnessing Ngannou's devastating performance against Miocic.

Jon Jones relinquished the UFC light heavyweight title and moved up to the heavyweight division

For years, Jon Jones dominated the UFC light heavyweight division. However, after his successful title defense over Dominik Reyes in early 2020, Jones made his intentions clear and started putting on weight for his move to heavyweight.

For a long time, it was believed that Jon Jones would face the winner of Francis Ngannou vs. Stipe Miocic from UFC 260. However, following the conclusion of the event, Dana White teased the possibility of Derrick Lewis instead getting a shot at Ngannou's belt.

It’s OK, Derek can have the fight. No need to rush a great thing. I’ve already had a Hall of Fame career, I’m going to need some bread https://t.co/P3s2tORYjQ — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 28, 2021

Bones has made it known that he is okay with Lewis getting a rematch against Ngannou and the title shot ahead of him. But Jones clearly isn't impressed with the statements made by White following UFC 260.

It now remains to be seen what's next in store for Jon Jones in the UFC and if he is indeed willing to leave the promotion after the latest heavyweight title picture drama.