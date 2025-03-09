"Please tell me you are there to arrest Andrew Tate" - Fans react as FBI Director Kash Patel takes photo with Dana White while attending UFC 313

MMA fans worldwide have noticed Kash Patel's link-up with Dana White at UFC 313. While some were happy to see the FBI Director at the pay-per-view event, others chastised him, asking him to carry on his duty of apprehending criminals nationwide.

Patel recently took to X and shared a photo of himself with White, MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz, and Donald Trump's long-time foreign policy adviser Richard Grenell at UFC 313, which is presently taking place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. He wrote in the caption:

''Only thing better than coming home to Vegas… is fight night #UFC 313 @ufc @danawhite @AliAbdelaziz00 @RichardGrenell''

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''Please tell me you are there to arrest @Cobratate''

Another one stated:

''Where is the guy 90 days talking about Covid, Epstein files, JFK files, closing the FBI office, and 9/11 files? Dude turning out to be another "don't tread on me" shirt wearing pu**y.''

Other fans wrote:

''I think “fight night” might mean something different to EPSTEIN VICTIMS! How many of them tried to flee or were chased around that island and ended up just bones in the ocean? I bet they fought on those nights. But hey, glad you have time for this''

''When are you going to start doing your job and arresting these corrupt politicians and criminals? You've been way too quiet while chaos reigns in our country with anti-America protests and threats to Elon and our president. It's time to take action and bring these criminals to justice. @POTUS @TulsiGabbard @dbongino @AGPamBondi''

Check out more reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @Kash_Patel on X]

Upon becoming the new president Trump chose Patel as the new director of FBI. From the MMA world, White, along with Abdelaziz played a key role in the real estate mogul's presidential win last year.

