"Plot armour vs. Plot armour" - Fans muse over potential Dricus du Plessis vs. Reinier de Ridder matchup

Following UFC Des Moines, Dricus du Plessis vs. Reinier de Ridder is now a matchup that a section of the MMA fandom is clamoring for. The hypothetical bout drew a wave of reactions on X after a fan account poked fun at both fighters' unorthodox fighting styles and knack for beating on-paper favorites.

Ad

While 'RDR' is still far away from challenging 'Stillknocks' for the UFC middleweight title, he is off to a hot start, racking up three consecutive wins in the promotion, all by finish. His most recent win, though, has been the most talked about, as it came over the then-unbeaten Bo Nickal.

The aforementioned fan posted:

"Plot armour vs. Plot armour"

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out the original post below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Ahead of UFC Des Moines, Nickal was regarded as a high-potential prospect purely due to the strength of his amateur wrestling credentials, as he boasts three NCAA Division I wrestling championships. However, de Ridder outhustled, outstruck, and outmuscled him for a second-round TKO.

Now, fans are daydreaming about a bout between de Ridder and du Plessis. One fan, though, expressed belief that the South African would be too powerful for 'RDR.' The fan wrote:

Ad

"Let's be honest DDP knocks him out lol"

Another fan highlighted similarities, from their similarly unconventional fighting styles to their Dutch origins, with de Ridder being born in the Netherlands, while du Plessis is a South African of Dutch descent.

"This is literally the same person."

Others commented:

"DDP plot armour is superior unfortunately"

"UFC first ever double submission"

Check out a few more reactions below:

Ad

Fan reactions. [Screenshots courtesy: @LiamHealy16 on X]

Dricus du Plessis and Reinier de Ridder may end up having same opponent

Dricus du Plessis recently defended his middleweight title at UFC 312, defeating Sean Strickland via unanimous decision in a rematch. It was a convincing win that caused Strickland's stock to plummet, especially given fan frustration with his conservative style failing to match his promises to fight to the death.

Ad

Now, Reinier de Ridder has called out 'Tarzan.' During the UFC Des Moines post-fight interview, he said:

"So, I wanted to say. This is the best American wrestler you have, right? Now give me the best American striker. [Sean] Strickland, you're up, buddy! Let's go!"

Check out Reinier de Ridder calling out Sean Strickland below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ricardo Viagem Ricardo has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda for the past 2 years, having previously worked for The Sportster. In his time at Sportskeeda, the kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner has penned over 2000 articles, including five exclusive pieces, and raked in more than 4 million views. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics.



Ricardo’s earliest memory of becoming an MMA fan dates back to 2009 when Lyoto Machida defeated Rashad Evans in the headlining bout of UFC 98. His Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters includes Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, Fedor Emelianenko, Anderson Silva, and Alexander Volkanovski.



Ricardo aspires to be at the forefront of covering MMA soon by becoming a part of discussion panels that conduct pre-fight predictions, post-fight breakdowns, and fantasy fight breakdowns. His articles are supported by extensive research and double checking of information via multiple sources.



Beyond work, Ricardo likes to write and draw. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.