"Plz pretend the bank acct is at 0" - Fans regain hope as glimpses of "old" Conor McGregor shine through in new social media post  

Conor McGregor is undoubtedly gearing up to return to action, and it looks like he's turning the clock back. The Irishman sent fans into a frenzy after his latest social media post showed him looking much younger and fitter than his recent form, giving fans hope that 'The Notorious' is ready to make a splash on his return.

McGregor has gone 2-3 in his last five outings and is coming off two consecutive losses against Dustin Poirier. Their last encounter at UFC 264 in July 2021 also saw McGregor suffer a nasty leg fracture, which forced him to the sidelines for over two years.

While Conor McGregor appeared bulky and bigger than usual during his time away from the octagon, he looked impressively toned down in his latest Instagram post. He also confirmed his intention to return in the caption:

"Coming back for my 20th professional MMA KO."

Given McGregor's new look and confident words, fans were unsurprisingly excited about his comeback and took to the post's comments section to express their thoughts.

One fan urged McGregor to bring the hunger to win in his next fight and wrote:

"Plz pretend the bank acct is at 0 for this one Mac."

Another fan wrote:

"Bro, how he looks younger after being on the juice??"

Check out some more reactions below:

Screenshots from @thenotoriousmma on Instagram

Conor McGregor return: Chael Sonnen on the Irishman's expected return fight against Michael Chandler

Chael Sonnen has some reservations about the Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler fight and recently aired his doubts about the highly anticipated bout.

Earlier this year, McGregor and Chandler clashed as opposing coaches on 'The Ultimate Fighter' season 31. After the season concluded, the two explosive strikers were expected to fight in the octagon. However, the Irishman's troubles with the USADA and his absence from their drug testing pool have posed a significant problem for the matchup to materialize.

Expand Tweet

With the UFC and USADA parting ways come January, there is new hope that Conor McGregor could be able to return early next year. However, Chael Sonnen still has his doubts about the fight.

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, 'The American Gangster' pointed out that no weight class has been decided for the McGregor-Chandler fight yet and said:

"Never in history have we had a fight where we don’t have a weight class. That simply does not happen... It still hasn’t been stated if Conor is going to 170 or 155 or do a catchweight... I’m just sharing with you this is getting a little weird at this point."

Expand Tweet