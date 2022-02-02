Poll suggests Joe Rogan has higher net mass approval than Joe Biden, Donald Trump and Kamala Harris

Joe Rogan, according to a recent poll, has a greater net approval rating in the United States than the likes of President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump and current Vice President Kamala Harris. He also has a higher net approval than the Democratic and Republican parties.

According to a recently released Echelon Insights poll, Rogan's approval rating among registered voters in the United States is surprisingly higher than that of the current President. The podcaster’s net approval stands at +2 while that of Joe Biden stands at -2.

It is pertinent to mention here that while Biden, Harris and Trump have higher favorable ratings than Rogan, they also have significantly higher unfavorable ratings compared to the UFC commentator. By virtue of having the lowest unfavorable ratings among the four, Rogan managed to get a higher net approval.

Screenshot from the Echelon Insights poll

Joe Rogan facing backlash for allegedly spreading misinformation about COVID-19

Joe Rogan recently faced widespread criticism for allegedly spreading misinformation regarding COVID-19 on his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience. Spotify, the platform that hosts JRE, recently received an open letter from healthcare professionals and doctors in the United States, urging the streaming service to make "a clear and public policy to moderate misinformation."

In response, Spotify opted to add content advisories for all podcasts on the platform that mention COVID-19. Rogan recently broke his silence on the matter, apologizing to Spotify and explaining himself in a recently shared video on Instagram. He said he is solely focused on finding out the truth and that's why prefers talking to various people with differing opinions on the same subject.

Rogan said:

"I want to thank Spotify for being so supportive during this time and I’m very sorry that this is happening to them and that they’re taking so much heat from it... I’m interested in finding out what the truth is, and I’m interested in having interesting conversations with people that have differing opinions. I’m not interested in only talking to people that have one perspective."

