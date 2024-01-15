Polyana Viana nickname: Why is the Brazilian UFC fighter referred to as 'Dama de Ferro'?

Polyana Viana is a surging strawweight in the Ultimate Fighting Championship who gets attention in several regards.

This extends to Viana's nickname, which really came across in a viral social media moment that saw her thoroughly beat up a would-be male robber while she waited for an Uber.

Viana's nickname is 'Dama de Ferro' which translates in English to 'The Iron Lady'. The moniker is not altogether uncommon in combat sports as immediate similarities to the moniker of Germaine de Randamie come up. The UFC's inaugural featherweight champion also has the nickname 'The Iron Lady'.

The same can be said for fellow divisional peer Maryna Moroz, who is a 115-pounder and has that pugilistic pseudonym in common with Viana.

Polyana Viana and her MMA career so far

Polyana Viana cut her teeth on the Brazilian regional circuit earlier on, having captured and defended the Jungle Fight 115-pound title.

The 31-year-old won the JF gold by halting eventual UFC peer Amanda Ribas via strikes in the first round and made her defense of the belt against Debora Dias via first-round armbar.

Viana made her UFC debut in February 2018 by finishing Maia Kahaunaele via first-round rear naked choke at UFC Fight Night 125. The Para, BR native, then lost her next three straight to JJ Aldrich and Hannah Cifers on points before being submitted in 69 seconds by Veronica Hardy.

That same technique that caused her downfall against Hardy served in Viana, getting back-to-back armbar finishes thereafter. She garnered a pair of first-round submissions over Emily Whitmire and Mallory Martin. Since that point, Viana has a pair of losses to Tabatha Ricci and Iasmin Lucindo bookending a 47-second KO win over Jinh Yu Frey.

Viana will participate in her 20th professional in the coming days as she tests her skills against Gillian Robertson. This matchup transpires on the preliminary portion of the card just before the company's first pay-per-view offering of 2024 as they take over Toronto on January 20 for UFC 297.