UFC women's strawweight fighter Polyana Viana recently delighted fans with her latest cosplay video featuring characters Yahiko and Konan from the popular anime series Naruto. In the series, Yahiko holds a special place in Konan's heart as her love interest.

'Dama de Ferro' shared the video on her Twitter account:

Reacting to the video, fans responded with humor, as one fan wrote:

"This is precisely why I watch MMA"

Check out the fans' reactions below:

"Didnt know konan knows abt sexy jutsu…"

Among the responses, one fan left a comment in Japanese: "ポリアナ・ヴィアナ のNARUTO 愛が凄い," which translates to:

"Polyana Viana's Naruto love is amazing."

UFC fighter Polyana Viana addresses absence from her OnlyFans account

Polyana Viana made a triumphant return with a stunning knockout victory over Jinh Yu Frey at UFC Vegas 64. Following the dominant performance, Viana addressed her absence from the popular internet subscription service, OnlyFans, during the post-fight media scrum. Viana stated:

"Yeah, I'll stay five more days here with my manager. We're going to talk with the owner of OnlyFans and ask everything to restart."

She went on to explain that her recent move to Sao Paulo, coupled with the responsibilities of caring for her young son and her pets, had made it challenging to manage everything effectively.

Check out Viana's comments below:

At UFC Vegas 64, Viana wasted no time in dispatching her opponent, finishing the fight in an impressive 47 seconds of the very first round. The Brazilian contender showcased her striking prowess, landing a series of rapid punches that quickly dropped Frey.

Seizing the opportunity, Viana followed up with a relentless ground assault, prompting the referee to step in and halt the bout. Her victory not only secured a memorable moment but also etched her name in the strawweight division's record books with the fourth-fastest finish in history.

Polyana Viana had been slated to enter the octagon against Emily Ducote at UFC Vegas 73. However, for unknown reasons, she withdrew from the bout, leading to Loopy Godinez stepping in as a replacement for a 120-pound catchweight fight against Ducote.

