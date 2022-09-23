"Post-fight depression is very real" - Chael Sonnen believes Kevin Holland has no intention of retiring

Chael Sonnen believes Kevin Holland is not going to retire from the sport of MMA. Sonnen's claims come in the aftermath of a cryptic Instagram post from 'Trailblazer' hinting at retirement.

According to Sonnen, post-fight depression is a real thing for both the winner and loser. According to the former UFC fighter, the lack of attention from the media, or the lack of special treatment at home in the aftermath of a fight, is bound to affect fighters.

While it does affect the winner to an extent, 'The American Gangster' believes that the loser gets the worst of post-fight depression. The 45-year-old recently said on Beyond The Fight:

"Post-fight depression is very real, including when you win... But as much as and true it is for the winner, exemplify that for the loser. Because there's other things that come with it."

Sonnen further went on to share an anecdote of a friend who seemingly lied to him about heroin addiction out of sheer compulsion to lie. The former UFC fighter believes the same may be applicable to Holland with respect to his retirement claims:

'Kevin's not retiring."

Watch Sonnen's take on Holland's retirement from the 2:34 mark below:

Kevin Holland called out Stephen Thompson and Daniel Rodriguez in the aftermath of his recent loss to Khamzat Chimaev

Kevin Holland hinted at his retirement in a cryptic Instagram post yesterday. 'Trailblazer' asked fans for suggestions regarding a new career choice.

Holland also wrote on his Instagram Stories:

"Retired before 30"

Kevin Holland is coming off a lopsided first-round submission loss against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279 that snapped a two-fight win-streak. However, Holland did not even vaguely hint at his retirement in the aftermath of his loss to 'Borz'.

'Trailblazer' instead posted callouts to Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson and Daniel Rodriguez. The 29-year-old said on Instagram:

“Hate to end the year like this so I’d love to go in there against a striker. I don’t know if I’m still deserving of a ‘Wonderboy’ fight. I’d love a ‘Wonderboy’ fight and if not a ‘Wonderboy’ fight, D-Rod [Daniel Rodriguez], we were all the way on task to getting it done. We had to switch it up to save the card."

Watch Kevin Holland's callouts to 'Wonderboy' and 'D-Rod' below:

