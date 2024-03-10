Post-UFC 299 developments: Odds released for Sean O'Malley's next two high-stakes fights against most probable opponents

After a successful title defense at UFC 299, everyone — including the oddsmakers — appears to be looking forward to what comes next for Sean O'Malley.

With a unanimous decision win over Marlon Vera on March 9, O'Malley called for a fight with featherweight champion Ilia Topuria in his post-fight octagon interview. In the same, 'Suga' acknowledged his next outing could be another bantamweight title defense, this time against Merab Dvalishvili.

Just one day after the fallout of UFC 299, sportsbook Betonline has already released the opening odds for both potential fights.

Should O'Malley make the move to featherweight to pursue a second belt, the oddsmakers have him as a significant underdog to Topuria.

Several factors including Topuria's undefeated record and violent knockout of long-reigning champion Alexander Volkanovski play a part in the opening odds, which few were surprised by. 'El Matador' would also be expected to have a size and strength advantage as the natural featherweight with O'Malley never fighting above 135 pounds.

However, the line for a hypothetical matchup with Dvalishvili was much closer.

As a popular sportsbook amongst combat sports fans, Betonline has developed a reputation for being one of the first to provide opening odds and betting lines.

Regardless of which fighter O'Malley steps into the cage with next, the gambling community largely expects a much tougher fight for the champion than his most recent matchup.

UFC 299 full betting results

As the gambling community within MMA has grown exponentially in recent years, a lot of wagers were placed on UFC 299 matchups. With several underdogs cashing on the card, below are the full odds and results from the March 9 pay-per-view event.

View the full results for UFC 299 below. Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Main Card

Sean O'Malley (-260) def. Marlon Vera (+210)

Dustin Poirier (+185) def. Benoit Saint-Denis (-225)

Michael Page (+114) def. Kevin Holland (-135)

Jack Della Maddalena (-162) def. Gilbert Burns (+136)

Petr Yan (-142) def. Song Yadong (+120)

Preliminary Card

Curtis Blaydes (+105) def. Jailton Almeida (-125)

Maycee Barber (-185) def. Katlyn Cerminara (+154)

Mateusz Gamrot (-455) def. Rafael dos Anjos (+350)

Kyler Phillips (-230) def. Pedro Munhoz (+190)

Early Preliminary Card

Philipe Lins (+114) def. Ion Cutelaba (-135)

Michel Pereira (-148) def. Michal Oleksiejczuk (+124)

Robelis Despaigne (-375) def. Josh Parisian (+295)

Assu Almabayev (-550) def. CJ Vergara (+410)

Joanne Wood (+185) def. Maryna Moroz (-238)