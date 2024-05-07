Post-UFC 301 rankings update: Jose Aldo back in bantamweight, Steve Erceg moves up despite loss, and more

UFC recently updated its official rankings following UFC 301, held at the Farmasi Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, over the past weekend. In the main event, UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja defended his title against Steve Erceg.

'The Cannibal' dominated the first round with his grappling after Erceg landed a few shots. Pantoja's wrestling skills prevailed despite the Australian's strong showing in the second round. The third round saw 'Astroboy' land a clean standing elbow, causing a cut on his opponent's forehead.

Even though the first three rounds were close, the Brazilian had the edge. However, Erceg's diverse boxing attack secured him the fourth round. The fight was evenly matched heading into the fifth round, but Erceg's inexperience led to a misguided takedown attempt. Pantoja capitalized on the opportunity, securing the top position and ultimately winning via unanimous decision.

According to a recent report from MMA journalist John Morgan, Erceg claimed one spot despite his defeat, now holding the No. 9 position in the official flyweight rankings following UFC 301.

Credits: @JohnMorgan_MMA on X

Meanwhile, in the co-main event, Jonathan Martinez faced off against Jose Aldo in a bantamweight clash, marking the Hall of Famer's return to the UFC after announcing his retirement nearly two years ago. Aldo came out strong in the opening round, landing multiple right hands that caught Martinez off guard.

The momentum carried into the second round, where the Brazilian showcased his superior boxing skills and movement to nullify Martinez's kicking game, giving him a significant edge in the three-round bout. Aldo landed heavy shots throughout the fight and finished the third round in dominant fashion, sealing a memorable victory via unanimous decision.

With the win, 'King of Rio' propelled to the No. 8 position in the 135-pound rankings, while Martinez slid down to No. 14.

Credits: @JohnMorgan_MMA on X

Several other standout performers made significant strides in the rankings, including Michel Pereira, who secured a submission victory over Ihor Potieria within the opening minute of the first round. Pereira's performance propelled him into the top 15 of the middleweight rankings, landing him at the No. 13 spot. Additionally, Caio Borralho's second-round knockout victory over Paul Craig resulted in his placement at No. 12 in the 185-pound division.

Iasmin Lucindo has solidified her position as a ranked strawweight contender, securing the No. 13 spot after clinching a unanimous decision victory over Karolina Kowalkiewicz.

Credits: @JohnMorgan_MMA on X

UFC 301 full card results

Main Card

Alexandre Pantoja def. Steve Erceg via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46)

Jose Aldo def. Jonathan Martinez via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Anthony Smith def. Vitor Petrino via submission (guillotine choke) (2:00 of round 1)

Michel Pereira def. Ihor Potieria via submission (guillotine choke) (0:54 of round 1)

Caio Borralho def. Paul Craig via KO (2:10 of round 2)

Preliminary Card

Joanderson Brito def. Jack Shore via TKO (doctor stoppage) (3:35 of round 2)

Iasmin Lucindo def. Karolina Kowalkiewicz via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Myktybek Orolbai def. Elves Brener via unanimous decision (29-27, 29-27, 29-27)

Drakkar Klose def. Joaquim Silva via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Mauricio Ruffy def. Jamie Mullarkey via TKO (4:42 of round 1)

Dione Barbosa def. Ernesta Kareckaite via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Ismael Bonfim def. Vinc Pichel via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Alessandro Costa def. Kevin Borjas via TKO (1:35 of round 2)