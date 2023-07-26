"Post your video with Tracy and Tamara” - UFC star Paulo Costa issues x-rated reaction to Elon Musk’s rebranding of Twitter, fans react

Paulo Costa took to Twitter to poke fun at Twitter CEO, Elon Musk. The news of Twitter being rebranded to X has been rife on social media, and Costa posted a meme, which said that Musk had purchased the adult content site, X VIDEOS.

He did so with the following caption:

"Elon musk bought X videos . Now all the peoples who’s accessing Xvideos constantly gonna get Red mark"

Check out Paulo Costa's post here:

Naturally, fans saw the humor in the post, and chimed in with their own comments. One user @combat_comeback, referring to a picture Paulo Costa posted with UFC fighter Tracy Cortez, said:

"Post your video with Tracy and Tamara on X videos"

Another user, @SquidViciousMMA posted a picture of UFC fighter and former champion Rose Namajunas staring down the camera, and said:

"Elon ruined my favorite p**nog site"

Another user, @ban74167468 also shared a GIF, and said:

"secret juice for everybody Paulo"

@AkAk61353078 said:

"Khamzat gona smash u bro"

Another user @fatkid360, seemingly at random, said:

"Paulo did you watch Barbie?"

Paulo Costa to face Khamzat Chimaev next at UFC 294

Paulo Costa has been inactive for quite some time, with his last fight being against Luke Rockhold in August of 2022. Before that, Costa dropped two straight, losing in a title bout to reigning champion, Israel Adesanya, and then dropping a decision to Marvin Vettori.

Costa was set to face the surging Iskram Aliskerov, however, the bout was cancelled. Fans would come to know that the reason for the fight being called off was Costa accepting to fight Khamzat Chimaev instead.

Khamzat Chimaev, for his part, has competed in both welterweight and middleweight divisions since coming into the UFC. He will face Costa at 185 lbs, and will look to make a statement in order to secure a title fight.

Speaking on the fight, Chimaev said that he was excited and happy, and that he is 'going to make that guy cry in the cage.'

Costa has not backed down from the challenge either, and has promised to 'destroy' Chimaev.