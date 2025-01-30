The Power Slap 11 headliner featured the much-anticipated rematch between the current super heavyweight champion, Layne 'Da Crazy Hawaiian' Viernes, and Vasilii 'Dumpling' Kamotskii with the former's title on the line. 'Da Crazy Hawaiian' retained his title after the first installment of this rivalry ended in a draw. As a result, fans were even more excited for this rematch.

The Anb Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia played the host to this coveted encounter on Jan. 30. The challenger, 'Dumpling', donned the blue jersey and walked out to the podium first, followed by his super heavyweight champion rival in the black jersey. Unlike the previous time, 'Da Crazy Hawaiian' won the coin toss (this time) and decided to strike first at the count of three.

Viernes' slap turned out to be a thudding one, but couldn't have much impact on his rival, who shouted it out after the effect. Kamotskii also applied a full stretched strike but even the Russian couldn't faze his rival.

'Dumpling' digested Virenes's second strike with ease as well. He gave his rival's words back with a taunt after staying unfazed. However, 'Da Crazy Hawaiian' committed a flinching foul in the second round which made him absorb another slap. Still, he took them with ease and taunted the Russian back.

The third slap from Viernes failed to rock 'Dumpling'. But Kamotskii made a greater impact on his adversary who recovered from his slap with the help of the separator between them.

The fourth round turned out to be a harsh one for 'Da Crazy Hawaiian' as he lost a point due to a clubbing foul. However, he also didn't show much effect after absorbing 'Dumpling's' shot.

The final round of the encounter also stayed an evenly matched one with both staying unfazed by their rival's strikes. The fight eventually went to the judge's scorecards for the decision. All three judges scored the fight in 'Dumpling's' favor. The scorecards that read 50-44, 50-44, and 48-46 crowned the Russian as the new Power Slap super heavyweight champion.

The post-fight interview had both the combatants thanking the Saudi Arabia crowd along with the new champion mentioning that he was ready for whoever Dana White offered him. While 'Da Crazy Hawaiian' stated that he would like to have his next slap-fight at heavyweight.

