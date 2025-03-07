Power Slap 12: Isaih Quinones vs. Branden Bordeaux: Live round-by-round updates

The main event of Power Slap 12 pits champion Isaih Quinones in a middleweight clash against Branden Bordeaux in a high-stakes rematch.

Their first encounter was a battle of wills, with Quinones showcasing his durability and toughness to claim victory. Now, Bordeaux is returning to avenge the loss and snatch the gold.

Quinones is known for his pinpoint accuracy and calculated power. He has built a reputation as one of the most disciplined slap strikers in the division. Bordeaux, on the other hand, relies on raw aggression and brute force, making him a nightmare matchup for any champion.

The key to victory for Quinones will be his ability to stay composed under fire. For Bordeaux, the outcome depends on landing clean, concussive slaps that force the champ into deep waters. Power Slap 12 will be streamed live on YouTube on Friday, March 7, at 9 PM ET, 6 PM PT.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for the live coverage and play-by-play updates:

Round 1

