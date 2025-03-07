Power Slap 12: Paige VanZant vs. Mikael-Michelle Brown: Live round-by-round updates

Former UFC star Paige VanZant returns for her third Power Slap bout against Mikael-Michelle Brown at Power Slap 12.

Ad

VanZant secured a win in her debut and battled to a draw in her second bout. Now, she faces her toughest challenge yet against Brown. The 26-year-old, standing at 5'5, packs serious power in her attacks.

VanZant seemingly understands how to manage impact, pace herself, and utilize recovery time effectively. Brown is a natural powerhouse, known for her knockout potential.

The keys to victory for VanZant would be to rely on precision and resilience. Brown, meanwhile, should make sure that he wraps up the clash early and lands the best shot in the first round.

Ad

Trending

To watch Power Slap 12, tune into the YouTube channel of the organization on Friday, March 7, at 9 PM ET, 6 PM PT.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for the live coverage and play-by-play updates:

Round 1

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.