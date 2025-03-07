Power Slap 12: Robert Trujillo vs. Dakota McGregor: Live round-by-round updates

Power Slap 12 features a co-main event clash for the lightweight belt. Robert Trujillo faces Dakota McGregor in a five-round affair.

Trujillo has proven himself to be one of the most resilient competitors in the division. His attacks combine technical precision with the backing of an iron chin. McGregor thrives in high-pressure situations and carries a reputation for one-shot knockout power.

Trujillo's ability to withstand punishment and counter with precision has made him a fan favorite. Meanwhile, McGregor's explosiveness could be the differentiator that decides the outcome of the clash.

With two contrasting styles and championship stakes, this showdown has all the ingredients for a classic. Fans can catch the live stream of Power Slap 12 on YouTube on Friday, March 7, at 9 PM ET, 6 PM PT.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for the live coverage and play-by-play updates:

Round 1

