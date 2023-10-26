Power Slap 5 results: Winners, KOs, and video highlights

The Power Slap 5 event recently concluded at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. The card was headlined by a bout between Da Crazy Hawaiian and Kalani Vakameilalo to crown the inaugural super heavyweight champion.

The main card kicked off with a middleweight championship fight between John Davis and Azael Rodriguez. Davis won the bout via unanimous decision and retained his championship in the process.

In the next slap fight of the night, the light heavyweight championship was on the line as Ron "Wolverine" Bata took on Austin "Turp Daddy Slim" Turpin. It was Bata who emerged victorious and retained his championship via unanimous decision.

In the co-main event of the night, Damien Dibbell defended his Power Slap heavyweight title by knocking out Nate Burnard on the first strike. In the main event, it was Da Crazy Hawaiian who knocked out Kalani "Toko" Vakameilalo in the second round of their fight. In the process, he also became the competition's inaugural super heavyweight champion.

Power Slap 5: Full card results

Vern Cathey defeats Bear Bennett By KO in round 1

Wesley Drain defeats Travis Aragon by KO in round 1

Ryan Phillips defeats Darius Mata-Varona due to disqualification

Sheena Bathory defeats Christine Wolmarans by KO In round 2

John Davis defeats Azael Rodriguez by unanimous decision

Wolverine defeats Austin Turpin by unanimous decision

Damien Dibbell defeats Nate Burnard by KO in round 1

Da Crazy Hawaiian defeats Kalani Vakameilalo by KO in round 2

How much do Power Slap fighters make?

Since the competition is still in its early stages, the fighters do not make a lot of money. While there has been no confirmation about the minimum pay of the fighters, it was revealed by former UFC middleweight Eric Spicely that he was offered $2,000 to show and a $2,000 victory bonus for his Power Slap League debut earlier this year.

However, it is worth noting that all fighters do not get the same pay. During a press conference following the season 1 finale, UFC CEO Dana White revealed that the highest-paid fighter of the night was paid $45,000.