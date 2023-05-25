Dana White has drawn parallels between the Power Slap League and the UFC. Power Slap is a slap-fighting organization, which was founded in 2022 and is owned by UFC president White.

The Power Slap organization's first event, Power Slap 1, was held on March 11th, 2023, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Earlier tonight (May 24th, 2023), the organization's second event, Power Slap 2, was also held at the UFC Apex.

Dana White subsequently addressed the combat sports media and suggested that the sport of slap fighting and the Power Slap League could eventually evolve to become as big as MMA and the UFC are today. White indicated that just like he transformed the UFC into a global sports-entertainment organization, he'll do the same with Power Slap.

During the Power Slap 2 post-fight press conference, he compared the sweepstake entries Power Slap 2 received to the highest sweepstake entries that a UFC event ever received. Highlighting the significant fan interest in slap fighting and Power Slap. White stated:

"There were a bunch of wins [for Power Slap League tonight]. The stream, again, was massive. We're gonna pull millions of viewers tonight. Sweepstakes that we did, which was big. I saw, as usual, people talking sh**.

"So, we do sweepstakes with the UFC all the time. It's nothing new. This isn't anything different than what we do in the UFC. We did a 115,000 entries tonight for the sweepstakes. The biggest one we've ever done with the UFC is 200,000 -- to give you an idea how big tonight was as far as that goes."

Watch White discuss the topic at 2:02 in the video below:

When Conor McGregor expressed his support for Dana White's Power Slap League

Akin to many other slap-fighting organizations, the Power Slap League has a coin toss rule, meaning that the fighter who wins the toss gets to slap their opponent first. The slapped fighter is given 60 seconds to recover and then proceeds to slap their opponent.

The fight can end via KO in any round or by decision if it goes all three rounds. The combat sports world has been divided in its opinion of the sport and organization thus far, with some MMA personalities criticizing Power Slap.

Alternatively, a few others, including UFC megastar Conor McGregor, have been all praise for Power Slap. Late last year, McGregor lauded Dana White in the leadup to the premiere of the Power Slap reality show's first season. One of McGregor's multiple tweets expressing his excitement over Power Slap read as follows:

"Is it a flip of a coin who gets to go first? How long do they have to recover before they get to throw their counter? Or is it over if they’re ko’d? Fascinating. I’m attending one of these 100%. Is this Dana’s ? Wtf is this madness Dana hahaha. I’m in."

