"'Powerslap’s Ronda Rousey' just got slept" - Combat world reacts as Sheena Bathory snatches dramatic win despite getting knocked out cold

Fight fans went berserk after Sheena Bathory was declared the winner despite getting knocked out cold by her opponent at Power Slap 6.

Bathory, a bodybuilder with experience in MMA, tried her hand at power slap when she fought Jackie Cataline. The scheduled three-round fight came to a screeching halt when Cataline delivered a knockout slap on the first attempt.

Bathory was knocked out before she hit the canvas. MMA journalist Alex Behunin posted the clip on his X account and wrote:

"“Powerslap’s Ronda Rousey” just got slept."

Upon review, the judges found that Cataline’s feet moved when she struck her opponent. As a result, it was rendered to be an illegal move and she was disqualified. Cataline stormed off the stage in protest while Bathory recovered from the knockout blow and accepted the victory.

Fans were excited by the dramatic turn of events and the outcome of the contest sparked a lot of debate online.

Check out some of the fan reactions to the result:

MMA journalist Nina-Marie Daniele, who attended the event live, shared her reaction to Cataline knocking out Bathory on her X account.

Power Slap 6 took place at the Durango Casino and Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada on Feb. 9, 2024. The fight between Bathory and Cataline was the co-main event. In her last bout, Bathory fought Christine Wolmarans and secured an impressive victory.

There was a lot of intrigue surrounding her performance on Feb. 9. Although the victory did not come in the manner she would have wanted, Bathory walked away with another 'W' to her record.

Power Slap is Endeavor’s foray into slap fighting. It was launched in 2022 by UFC CEO Dana White’s initiative. Power Slap 6 was the first event that took place outside the UFC Apex Facility. The next event, Power Slap 7: Wolverine vs. Turpin 2, is scheduled to take place on April 12.