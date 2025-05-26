Prajanchai recalls how his special bond with Tawanchai blossomed: “He became attached to me like a son”

Reigning ONE strawweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai recently spoke on his close relationship with PK Saenchai teammate Tawanchai.
He told the ONE Podcast about how he and Tawanchai got acquainted in a recent guest appearance:
"One day, he [Tawanchai] had some personal problems that I won't go into detail about. He messaged me on Facebook saying he wanted to stay with me. Being someone who likes to do things properly, I asked if he had any contract obligations with his gym. We made sure everything was handled correctly."
Prajanchai continued:
"One day when our gym had a fighter competing on Channel 7, Tawanchai showed up with his father, carrying just one bag. I brought him to our camp, but initially, he didn't train - he just stayed in my room for about 5 months. But I didn't let him stay idle. I'd take pads upstairs to my room and make him practice. He became attached to me like a son - we went everywhere together. I enrolled him in school at Ramphenni Commercial College, where I was an alumnus."
Of course, today Tawanchai is the reigning and undisputed ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion, who has very few equals in 'the art of eight limbs'.
And it's all thanks to Prajanchai's help.
Prajanchai gives props to ONE Championship for revitalizing martial arts during COVID: "Fighters saw new opportunities"
While the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020 wreaked havoc on many industries, including the martial arts industry, Prajanchai says it was actually ONE Championship that kept everything alive during that period, giving athletes a platform to compete in such turbulent times.
He told The ONE Podcast:
"My goal was just to have the opportunity to fight on a world stage. I would have been proud just to achieve that. When ONE Championship arrived, it opened doors for all fighters, especially during COVID. It revitalized careers - fighters who had retired came back because they saw new opportunities."
