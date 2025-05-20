Prajanchai understands why fans are eager to see him face fellow ONE world champion Superlek: "He's a superstar"

The starpower and great personality of ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 is something that fans always long for, and reigning two-sport world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai agrees to it.

In his recent appearance on the ONE podcast, Prajanchai said that Superlek's striking prowess inside the ring and friendly character outside of it make him a massive star in combat sports, as he explained:

"Yes, Thongchai [Superlek's Thai name]. He's actually a very nice person in real life, very friendly. The reason people want to see me fight him is because he's a superstar with a big name."

Although 'The Kicking Machine' lost his latest match to Nabil Anane at ONE 172 last March 23 in Japan, he's still one of the most beloved athletes in the world's largest martial arts organization.

That loss to the Thai-Algerian phenom was only his second defeat in the promotion, and it snapped his 11-fight win streak.

Fans can rewatch all the action at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang via watch.onefc.com.

Prajanchai recollected the emotional reaction he had when he received a ONE Championship contract

The PK Saenchai Muaythaigym-affiliated athlete was signed by ONE Championship in 2021, and he was immediately offered to fight for Sam-A Gaiyanghadao's strawweight Muay Thai world title.

This made Prajanchai very emotional after he heard the news, and he recalled the exact moment during his recent appearance on the ONE Podcast, as he narrated:

"What made me happy was that from the very beginning, I was offered a contract. I remember I was sitting eating at my chicken coop and they called me saying ONE wanted to sign me. I was so moved that I had tears in my eyes. It felt unreal because it's usually so difficult just to get into ONE, let along get a contract right away."

