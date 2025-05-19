“A learning experience for me” - Prajanchai frames Joseph Lasiri defeat as catalyst for the success he enjoys today

Prajanchai PK Saenchai made his ONE Championship debut in a way that most fighters can only dream of—winning a world championship.

Introducing himself to ONE fans in July 2021, the Thai superstar scored a unanimous decision victory over legend Sam-A Gaiyanghadao to claim the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world championship. Out of nowhere, Prajanchai was on top of the world.

Sadly, it didn't last long. The following year, Prajanchai suffered a brutal TKO loss to Joseph Lasiri at ONE 157 in Singapore.

Offering some insight into the shocking defeat, Prajanchai believes that his lack of knowledge about weight-cutting and a lengthy layoff ultimately played a role in the outcome.

"At that time, I had to cut 10kg of weight, and I hadn't fought for about 9 months, so I was rusty," Prajanchai said during an appearance on The ONE Podcast. "Also, I didn't have much knowledge about weight-cutting science, nutrition, and recovery back then — it was only my second fight with ONE. That fight became a learning experience for me."

Prajanchai eventually got his revenge on Joseph Lasiri

Since quitting on his stool against Joseph Lasiri in 2022, Prajanchai has won six straight fights, including a spectacular 88-second knockout of Lasiri in their rematch at ONE Friday Fights 46 to reclaim the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world championship.

Six months later, the Thai superstar handed Jonathan Di Bella his first career loss in eight-ounce gloves to claim the ONE strawweight kickboxing crown, making him a two-sport world champion.

With another big win over Ellis Badr Barboza added to his resume in February and two strawweight divisions already conquered, Prajanchai is eyeing a potential move to flyweight for a dream fight with former K-1 sensation Takeru Segawa.

But first, Prajanchai has unfinished business with Jonathan Di Bella, the current ONE interim strawweight kickboxing world champion.

