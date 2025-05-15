“He's a superstar” - Prajanchai says move to flyweight hinges largely on potential showdown with Takeru

Prajanchai hopes to fight Takeru Segawa if he moves up to flyweight.

Ad

Over the past two years, Prajanchai has conquered the ONE strawweight striking divisions by becoming the Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion.

The Thai superstar has recently considered a new challenge by potentially moving up to flyweight. The higher weight class features various intriguing opponents for Prajanchai, including Rodtang, Superlek, Takeru, and Nong-O.

Prajanchai spoke to Sportskeeda in an exclusive interview and had this to say about wanting to fight Takeru:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Moving up to flyweight, it's not for sure yet, but I'm just thinking that in the future. If there's an opportunity for me to face Takeru, I think that would be great because he's famous, he's a superstar. I think that would be really good for me."

Segawa's three-fight promotional tenure has been a rollercoaster of emotions for him and his fans. The former three-division K-1 champion started with a unanimous decision loss in an instant classic against Superlek.

Ad

The Japanese superstar bounced back in his sophomore appearance, defeating Thant Zin by second-round knockout.

Takeru last appeared on March 23, facing Rodtang in a non-title bout in the former's home country of Japan. 'Natural Born Krusher' suffered one of the worst losses of his fighting career, an 80-second knockout loss.

Takeru hasn't revealed any plans to retire, making Prajanchai a potential opponent for his return to the ONE flyweight kickboxing division.

Ad

Ad

Prajanchai destined for kickboxing rematch against Jonathan Di Bella

Prajanchai captured the ONE strawweight kickboxing world title with a unanimous decision win against Jonathan Di Bella in June 2024.

The Thai superstar has since returned to his Muay Thai throne with a successful title defense against Ellis Badr Barboza in February.

In the meantime, Di Bella defeated the legendary Sam-A by unanimous decision on March 23 to become the ONE interim strawweight title holder, setting up an inevitable rematch against Prajanchai.

Ad

Di Bella's only loss in ONE Championship was against Prajanchai. The Canadian-Italian striker's other promotional appearances featured wins against Zhang Peimian, Danial Williams, Rui Botelho, and Sam-A.

Prajanchai holds promotional records of 5-1 in Muay Thai, lone loss against Joseph Lasiri, and 2-0 in kickboxing.

Watch the first fight between Prajanchai and Di Bella below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jake Foley Jake Foley is a journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in covering all forms of combat sports, including MMA, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. His passion is ignited by the exceptional fusion of physical and mental skills demanded by world-class fighters in these sports. Jake is captivated by the intricate mix of fierce determination and a modest mindset exhibited by athletes in these disciplines. He also finds the atmosphere of major championships, like the epic clash between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, truly unparalleled.



Jake has earned his UFC credentials to cover the major events for Sportskeeda and has conducted several interviews.



Jake supports various teams across several professional sports, including the Las Vegas Raiders, Inter Miami, Norwich City, Miami Marlins, and Las Vegas Golden Knights. The sports moment Jake will never forget is Jon Jones dismantling Vladimir Matyushenko.



Since joining the SportsKeeda team, Jake has written 400 articles covering several MMA promotions, including the UFC and ONE Championship. He continues to work hard to maintain his journalistic integrity and tell the stories of fighters worldwide. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.