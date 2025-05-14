Two-sport king Prajanchai says he’d follow Rodtang’s game plan in a potential showdown with Takeru

Reigning ONE strawweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai has already teased a move up to flyweight several times.

If it does happen, the 30-year-old Thai wants to go big right away and challenge one of the best 135-pound strikers on the planet, Takeru Segawa.

In a Sportskeeda MMA exclusive, Prajanchai shared how he'd beat the Japanese superstar if their paths ever crossed in the world's largest martial arts organization.

According to the PK Saenchai athlete, his compatriot Rodtang Jitmuangnon had already laid out the blueprint on how to beat Takeru, and he'd gladly follow the same plan.

"I do not want to pinpoint what it is exactly, but I want to say that it's something that Rodtang also saw and that also caused him a knockout."

Rodtang left a lot of jaws on the floor with his one-round knockout destruction of 'The Natural Born Krusher' in the main event of ONE 172 last March.

'The Iron Man' used constant forward pressure, elite head movement, and godly reflexes to uncork a right-hand bomb to finish off Takeru.

Meanwhile, Prajanchai believes he possesses a similar skillset to Rodtang and could pull off a similar feat if he gets a chance to duel Takeru.

Prajanchai sees many holes in Takeru's striking arsenal

Prajanchai's extraordinary fight IQ has served him well in his decorated career. The two-sport ONE world champion's ability to assess his opponents is second to none, and it looks like he already got Takeru all figured out.

"I have to say that I see a lot of weaknesses and holes in Takeru's game plan," Prajanchai told Sportskeeda MMA. "I've seen it when Superlek. I've seen it when he was fighting Thant Zin."

Meanwhile, Prajanchai is expected to unify the strawweight kickboxing belts against interim champ Jonathan Di Bella sometime this year. Once he settles business against his rival, fans would definitely love to see a showdown against Takeru.

