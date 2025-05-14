  • home icon
  • “I see a lot of weaknesses” - Prajanchai unimpressed by Takeru’s arsenal in ONE Championship campaign so far

By Craig Pekios
Modified May 14, 2025 09:07 GMT
Prajanchai has not been impressed with Takeru Segawa's body of work in ONE Championship.

'The Natural Born Crusher' arrived in ONE with much fanfare in 2023, but thus far, the former three-division K-1 champion has failed to live up to the hype, going 1-2 in his first three promotional appearances.

To be fair, Takeru's losses have come against some of the best P4P strikers on the planet—Superlek and Rodtang.

Still, that hasn't stopped fighters and fans alike from lobbing criticism at the Japanese star. That includes two-sport king Prajanchai, who offered his honest take on Takeru's fight game during an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA.

"I have to say that I see a lot of weaknesses and holes in Takeru's game plan," Prajanchai said. "I've seen it when Superlek. I've seen it when he was fighting Thant Zin."
Takeru's only victory in ONE Championship thus far came against Thant Zin in September, though even that win came with its fair share of adversity.

Prajanchai believes speed would be his best weapon against Takeru

Prajanchai may not be all that impressed with how Takeru has fared inside the Circle thus far, but that wouldn't keep the Thai titleholder from accepting a fight with 'The Natural Born Crusher.'

As for how he thinks things would play out, Prajanchai said:

"I think I would just use my speed as an advantage [against Takeru]. And also, like my experience in Muay Thai, I just really want to face someone who is recognized, globally recognized as a really good fighter. I just want to know how that feels."
As it stands, Prajanchai has his hands full via an inevitable title unification clash with former foe Jonathan Di Bella, but maybe someday down the line, he'll get an opportunity to test his skills against the former ISKA kickboxing champion.

If you missed any of the action, you can watch the full ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang replay on demand via watch.onefc.com.

