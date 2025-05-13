  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • “Use my speed as an advantage” - Two-sport king Prajanchai envisions how a potential showdown with Takeru would go down

“Use my speed as an advantage” - Two-sport king Prajanchai envisions how a potential showdown with Takeru would go down

By Charlene Nepomuceno
Modified May 13, 2025 09:10 GMT
Prajanchai (left) and Takeru Segawa (right)
Prajanchai (left) and Takeru Segawa (right)

Prajanchai PK Saenchai has held gold in both Muay Thai and kickboxing under the ONE Championship banner, but when it comes to dream matchups, the person who comes to mind is three-division K-1 kickboxing champion Takeru Segawa.

Ad

The Japanese striking icon made waves in ONE, and it has caught the eyes of some of ONE Championship's biggest names - notably, ONE's two-sport strawweight king Prajanchai. And for him, the possibility of sharing the Circle with a fighter of that caliber is something he’s been thinking through.

Speaking with Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, Prajanchai talked about his interest in fighting the Japanese striker:

"I think I would just use my speed as an advantage [against Takeru]," he said. "And also, like my experience in Muay Thai, I just really want to face someone who is recognized, globally recognized as a really good fighter. I just want to know how that feels."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Prajanchai isn’t one to chase names, but he's all in if it's Takeru on the table. Nothing personal - just curiosity mixed with competitive fire.

Ad

Double-champ Prajanchai PK says Takeru would be his “number one” opponent in kickboxing if dream match manifests into reality

With plenty of respect behind the callout, Prajanchai made it clear that he views Takeru as the top dog in the kickboxing world, but not so much in Muay Thai.

"If I have to rank him in kickboxing, I would put him at number one," he said. "But if I have to rank him in Muay Thai, I think that's a bit more difficult, maybe like three."
Ad

It’s a matchup that’s still fantasy for now, but if it ever comes together, fans would be treated to two of the sharpest strikers going head-to-head.

Follow us on social media for the latest news and updates.

About the author
Charlene Nepomuceno

Charlene Nepomuceno

Charlene is a MMA writer with 5 years of experience writing content in various formats. She inadvertently fell into the rabbit hole of MMA after she (begrudgingly) joined her friend for a class and ended up enjoying it far beyond her expectations. She has a Bachelor's degree in Psychology and once dreamed of becoming a sports doctor before she found her true calling in writing.

She has ghostwritten for various health, fitness, and martial arts businesses. Despite the busyness of her day-to-day, she occasionally finds the time to practice Boxing and Muay Thai at home with her coach/husband and their many cats as their rapt audience.

She has organized a few local MMA events and aspires to establish her own little gym someday.

Outside of work, Charlene enjoys books, video games, and anime.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by C. Naik
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications