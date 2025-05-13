“Use my speed as an advantage” - Two-sport king Prajanchai envisions how a potential showdown with Takeru would go down

Prajanchai PK Saenchai has held gold in both Muay Thai and kickboxing under the ONE Championship banner, but when it comes to dream matchups, the person who comes to mind is three-division K-1 kickboxing champion Takeru Segawa.

The Japanese striking icon made waves in ONE, and it has caught the eyes of some of ONE Championship's biggest names - notably, ONE's two-sport strawweight king Prajanchai. And for him, the possibility of sharing the Circle with a fighter of that caliber is something he’s been thinking through.

Speaking with Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, Prajanchai talked about his interest in fighting the Japanese striker:

"I think I would just use my speed as an advantage [against Takeru]," he said. "And also, like my experience in Muay Thai, I just really want to face someone who is recognized, globally recognized as a really good fighter. I just want to know how that feels."

Prajanchai isn’t one to chase names, but he's all in if it's Takeru on the table. Nothing personal - just curiosity mixed with competitive fire.

Double-champ Prajanchai PK says Takeru would be his “number one” opponent in kickboxing if dream match manifests into reality

With plenty of respect behind the callout, Prajanchai made it clear that he views Takeru as the top dog in the kickboxing world, but not so much in Muay Thai.

"If I have to rank him in kickboxing, I would put him at number one," he said. "But if I have to rank him in Muay Thai, I think that's a bit more difficult, maybe like three."

It’s a matchup that’s still fantasy for now, but if it ever comes together, fans would be treated to two of the sharpest strikers going head-to-head.

