"Pray for Bruno Silva” - Fans react as UFC 315 fighter is stretchered out after taking vicious elbow to the head 

The brutal ending of a fighter's bout at UFC 315 has drawn attention from MMA fans worldwide. Some fans wished the individual a swift recovery after suffering from elbow strikes, while others expressed their own thoughts on the contest.

Ad

The person in question is Bruno Silva, who took on Marc-Andre Barriault in a middleweight bout during the early prelims of UFC 315. The pay-per-view event is currently taking place at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Canada.

The referee in charge had to step in and end the bout at 1:27 mark of the opening round when Barriault delivered multiple devastating elbows to Silva's head during their clinch, sending the Brazilian crashing to the canvas. 'Blindado' was later carried out of the cage on a stretcher, after he was extremely slow to regain consciousness.

Ad

Trending

Following Silva's loss, an X user named @AlphaJeffrey45 shared his opinion, writing:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

''Pray for Bruno Silva. We never used to see fighters like this before 2021. I wonder what happened then? #UFC315''

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''Bruno’s pre-fight ritual involves heavy doses of drugs and non-binary s*x''

Another one stated:

''Been happening since the 90s. You have no clue what you're talking about.''

Other fans wrote:

''Oh yes the shot he got in 2021 knocked him out, not the 8 thundering elbows to his fu*king skull you idiot''

Ad

''But on a real note, I don’t think I’ve ever seen someone’s temple cave in like that, prayers for him''

Check out more reactions below:

Fan reactions. [Screenshots courtesy: @AlphaJeffrey45 on X]

The 35-year-old Silva is now on a five-fight losing streak following his defeat at UFC 315. He has lost to some notable names like Chris Weidman, Shara Magomedov and Brendan Allen.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swagat Kumar Jena Swagat is a dynamic MMA writer with a total experience of a little less than a year, which includes time in retail and sports journalism. He holds an MBA degree.



Swagat fell in love with the sport after watching the iconic grudge match between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier at UFC 182 in early 2015. Nate Diaz holds a special place in his heart for the Stockton native’s entertaining fan-friendly style and ability to deliver exciting fights regardless of the opponent.



In terms of rule changes in MMA, Swagat advocates for making scores public after each round, adding transparency to judging decisions.



Swagat prioritizes accuracy and relevance while writing and conducts thorough research to ensure the content is fresh and reliable.



He enjoys playing football and painting during his free time. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.