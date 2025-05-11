"Pray for Bruno Silva” - Fans react as UFC 315 fighter is stretchered out after taking vicious elbow to the head 

The brutal ending of a fighter's bout at UFC 315 has drawn attention from MMA fans worldwide. Some fans wished the individual a swift recovery after suffering from elbow strikes, while others expressed their own thoughts on the contest.
The person in question is Bruno Silva, who took on Marc-Andre Barriault in a middleweight bout during the early prelims of UFC 315. The pay-per-view event is currently taking place at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Canada.
The referee in charge had to step in and end the bout at 1:27 mark of the opening round when Barriault delivered multiple devastating elbows to Silva's head during their clinch, sending the Brazilian crashing to the canvas. 'Blindado' was later carried out of the cage on a stretcher, after he was extremely slow to regain consciousness.
Following Silva's loss, an X user named @AlphaJeffrey45 shared his opinion, writing:
''Pray for Bruno Silva. We never used to see fighters like this before 2021. I wonder what happened then? #UFC315''
Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.
One fan wrote:
''Bruno’s pre-fight ritual involves heavy doses of drugs and non-binary s*x''
Another one stated:
''Been happening since the 90s. You have no clue what you're talking about.''
Other fans wrote:
''Oh yes the shot he got in 2021 knocked him out, not the 8 thundering elbows to his fu*king skull you idiot''
''But on a real note, I don’t think I’ve ever seen someone’s temple cave in like that, prayers for him''
Check out more reactions below:
The 35-year-old Silva is now on a five-fight losing streak following his defeat at UFC 315. He has lost to some notable names like Chris Weidman, Shara Magomedov and Brendan Allen.