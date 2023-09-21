"Praying for you" - Jon Anik and others send in their wishes after T.J. Dillashaw undergoes 11th surgery of his career

Former UFC bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw was last seen in action at UFC 280 in October 2022. He made his return after a year away from the sport to face the reigning champion at the time, Aljamain Sterling.

After his shoulder dislocated in the fight, Dillashaw experienced a TKO defeat against 'Funk Master' and subsequently declared his retirement from professional fighting.

T.J. Dillashaw announced on social media that he has recently undergone his 11th surgery, marking it as the most extensive procedure he has ever had in his career.

Numerous fans, including UFC commentator Jon Anik, offered their prayers and well wishes for Dillashaw's quick recovery.

Anik posted:

"🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼"

One fan wrote:

"Wishing you a fast and best recovery ever Champ🙌🏿"

Another wrote:

"Hope you have a great recovery. 💪🏻"

"Good vibes for good healing ❤️‍🩹"

"Praying for you bro"

"Fast recovery, champ 🙏🏼🏆"

"Good luck in the recovery TJ."

"Get well ❤️‍🩹 soon champ"

"Heal up brother"

T.J. Dillashaw's willingness to return hinges on shoulder healing

Before his fight with Aljamain Sterling, T.J. Dillashaw had already experienced multiple shoulder dislocations in training camp and was aware of the risk of it happening again during the bout.

However, the persistent shoulder injury has compelled him to step back temporarily. During an appearance on the Jaxxon Podcast with Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson last month, the 37-year-old American asserted if he can undergo successful treatment to restore his shoulder's functionality to a competitive level, he may consider a potential comeback to the sport:

"I know that I’m still the best guy in the weight class. It kind of pisses me off. If the shoulder’s good, I’m definitely – I have to get back in there. I can’t let it go out the way it did. I didn’t want to retire, it’s been an actual real bitter thing. Every doctor I’ve met – they’re all specialists on my shoulder – they’re all telling me they can’t put me back good enough to be able to fight again. Doctors aren’t always right, but I have to have a super-extensive shoulder surgery."

Check out Dillashaw's comments below (from 6:25):