"Predicting my future with the bro" - Conor McGregor looks back at iconic clip with soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo

As one of the wealthiest athletes in the world, Conor McGregor is widely recognized for his success as a businessman outside of his MMA career.

"The Notorious" recently credited a past conversation with football star Cristiano Ronaldo as a key contributor to his success. In a social media post on April 19, the former two-division champion recalled telling Ronaldo, who then topped the Forbes list for highest-paid athletes, that he would soon replace him.

Conor McGregor wrote in the caption:

"Predicting my future with the bro, [Cristiano Ronaldo]! Stand proud behind your dreams, your aspirations, your actions, and your words! Stand proud and achieve everything you ever dream and more!"

The year of the video was not mentioned, though it is implied to be around 2016, as McGregor referenced the purchase of the UFC by Zuffa for $4 billion as a recent occurrence.

As the eventual two-division champion stated in his banter with Ronaldo, McGregor would be recognized by Forbes as the highest-paid athlete in the world in their 2021 edition of the reputable list, primarily on the back of his endorsements and business success.

In the most recent version of the list from May 2023, Ronaldo re-claimed his title as the highest-paid athlete in the world.

Does Conor McGregor still own Proper No. Twelve?

Although Conor McGregor has revolutionized MMA as one of the sport's most successful fighters, a majority of the Irishman's net worth has been built off the backs of his other business ventures.

Boxing Floyd Mayweather Jr. certainly helped, but McGregor's value has been aided by the success of his Irish whiskey brand and McGregor F.A.S.T.

Founded by the former champion in 2018, McGregor built Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey as a partner of the UFC and sold his majority stake to Proximo Spirits in 2021 for a reported $600 million.

Since then, McGregor has remained the face of the brand and a part of the company as he continues to promote the alcoholic beverage on his social media accounts. However, the move appeared to be the right one, as reports claimed that "The Notorious" doubled his net worth with the sale.

