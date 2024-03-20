"Press Conference would be bananas" - Nina-Marie Daniele gets excited imagining Conor McGregor fighting on same card with former Bellator star

Nina-Marie Daniele seems keen on a former Bellator MMA fighter coming to the UFC, even if it is just for the media day fun that could be had.

Daniele retweeted a photo on X (formerly Twitter) featuring Conor McGregor and the former Bellator combatant in question. 'The Notorious' was at a red-carpet event for his Hollywood debut in the remake of Road House, which has dropped on Prime Video.

McGregor posed with longtime teammate and jiu-jitsu partner, Dillon Danis at the event and it caught the attention of many in the combat sports community.

After retweeting the photo featuring the two fighters, Nina-Marie Daniele said:

"Imagine if Dillon Danis got signed to the UFC and fought on same card as Conor McGregor ! Press Conference would be bananas LMAO @dillondanis @ufc @TheNotoriousMMA #UFC303"

Check out the Daniele tweet imagining a hypothetical Danis foray in UFC below

Nina-Marie Daniele and a possible Conor McGregor interview

Daniele has become known for her distinct and playful interview style that has drawn out some comedic responses from some of the biggest names in the world of MMA. She has sat down with names like Sean Strickland, Dustin Poirier, Petr Yan, and many others, and fighters appear to be more comfortable in her presence, than they are with members of the general press.

The 35-year-old interviewing the former two-division UFC champion is certainly an intriguing prospect. This makes sense too, considering the discourse around a McGregor comeback is as rampant as it is unclear lately.

When rumors that 'The Notorious' would be fighting at UFC 300 went viral, a fan on Instagram named @jstbld shared a photoshopped pic of Daniele interviewing McGregor on a yacht. It was a screenshot of a tweet from @TheKpd on X that stated:

"You just know this interview is gonna be wild af! #MMATwitter #makemmagreatagain #UFC"

Nina-Marie Daniele responded to the IG post and commented,

"This would be the most unhinged interview in MMA history"

Nothing has been locked in as of yet. However, considering the boisterous nature of McGregor and the interview style of Daniele, it could certainly be one for the ages.