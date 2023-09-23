"Pretty stupid" - KSI puts Bradley Martyn on blast for knocking down Sneako in a sparring session

KSI has criticized Bradley Martyn for going full throttle at Sneako in a viral sparring footage.

The CEO of Misfits Boxing took to X (formerly Twitter) condemning Martyn's knockdown of Sneako during a sparring session.

'The Nightmare' pointed out the weight discrepancy between the social media personalities and their lack of head guards:

"As much as I hate Sneako, this is pretty stupid from Bradley. The weight difference between them is ridiculous. Should be wearing headguards at least."

The fitness influencer Martyn has built a notorious following in the combat sports world in the past few months. On his podcast, he has repeatedly claimed that he could beat a professionally trained fighter in a street fight.

Martyn weighs roughly 260 pounds, giving him a huge advantage over Sneako, who weighs somewhere around 150-175 pounds.

Not only 'The Nightmare' but Jake Paul's trainer BJ Flores also reacted to the viral video. Flores called out Bradley Martyn for a fight.

Earlier, Demetrious Johnson, arguably the greatest mixed martial artist ever, offered to compete against Martyn in a jiu-jitsu contest.

KSI and Sneako do not like each other

KSI blasting Martyn for knocking down Sneako was somewhat unexpected, considering his past feud with the Rumble-based streamer. Even in his post, the Brit YouTuber mentioned his contempt for Sneako.

Not long ago, Sneako fired shots at KSI, on Bradley Martyn's podcast:

"He is just like, coping. He's in the DMs writing me paragraphs."

He even opened up about the origin of their feud.

Both Martyn and Sneako have no professional fighting experience. Yet, the social media personalities received a lot of attention for their sparring footage.

The viral video sparked a frenzy among fight fans, drawing strong reactions. Fans criticized both for their slow movement and the "embarrassing" matchup.