"Pretty stupid" - KSI puts Bradley Martyn on blast for knocking down Sneako in a sparring session

By Deepak Kumar
Modified Sep 24, 2023 09:37 GMT
Sneako (left), KSI (center), and Bradley Martyn (Right) [Image courtesy: @sneako, @ksi, @bradleymartynInstagram]
KSI has criticized Bradley Martyn for going full throttle at Sneako in a viral sparring footage.

The CEO of Misfits Boxing took to X (formerly Twitter) condemning Martyn's knockdown of Sneako during a sparring session.

'The Nightmare' pointed out the weight discrepancy between the social media personalities and their lack of head guards:

"As much as I hate Sneako, this is pretty stupid from Bradley. The weight difference between them is ridiculous. Should be wearing headguards at least."

Check out the post below:

The fitness influencer Martyn has built a notorious following in the combat sports world in the past few months. On his podcast, he has repeatedly claimed that he could beat a professionally trained fighter in a street fight.

Martyn weighs roughly 260 pounds, giving him a huge advantage over Sneako, who weighs somewhere around 150-175 pounds.

Not only 'The Nightmare' but Jake Paul's trainer BJ Flores also reacted to the viral video. Flores called out Bradley Martyn for a fight.

Earlier, Demetrious Johnson, arguably the greatest mixed martial artist ever, offered to compete against Martyn in a jiu-jitsu contest.

KSI and Sneako do not like each other

KSI blasting Martyn for knocking down Sneako was somewhat unexpected, considering his past feud with the Rumble-based streamer. Even in his post, the Brit YouTuber mentioned his contempt for Sneako.

Not long ago, Sneako fired shots at KSI, on Bradley Martyn's podcast:

"He is just like, coping. He's in the DMs writing me paragraphs."

He even opened up about the origin of their feud.

Check the video here (48:46):

youtube-cover

Both Martyn and Sneako have no professional fighting experience. Yet, the social media personalities received a lot of attention for their sparring footage.

The viral video sparked a frenzy among fight fans, drawing strong reactions. Fans criticized both for their slow movement and the "embarrassing" matchup.

