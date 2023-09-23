"Anytime /Anyplace. Say the word" - Bradley Martyn called out by Jake Paul's trainer after Sneako knockdown

Bradley Martyn has managed to become a notable name in the combat sports world, and all without having either an amateur or professional career in boxing, kickboxing, Brazilian jiu-jitsu, or mixed martial artist. That, however, hasn't stopped him from calling out those who have.

The fitness influencer has earned a newfound level of fame due to his repeated claims that his strength and 260-pound frame are enough for him to beat professional fighters. In the wake of sparring footage of him knocking down Sneako, a 170-pound YouTuber, Martyn has been challenged to a fight.

This time, it's by a professional fighter. However, instead of MMA star Nate Diaz or new UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland, who previously challenged Bradley Martyn to a fight, it's BJ Flores, who dared to fight the fitness influencer, shaming him for fighting someone as small as Sneako.

Flores is a former boxer, who once fought for the WBC cruiserweight title. He retired with a record of 34 wins, four losses and one draw. After walking away from the 'Sweet Science', Flores found a new life as a boxing trainer.

Specifically, he serves as a coach for the polarizing face of influencer boxing, Jake Paul. Whether Bradley Martyn answers BJ Flores' challenge remains to be seen, as the fitness influencer is yet to respond to Sean Strickland's calls for a bout. Time will tell if Martyn ever laces up the gloves against a professional fighter.

Did Bradley Martyn train with Bryan Callen?

Bradley Martyn recently claimed that he could get the better of former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub in a fight. While he will likely never accept any serious challenge to prove his claims, he did once roll with Schaub's close friend, Bryan Callen.

Callen is a comedian by trade but is an amateur martial artist in his spare time, having earned a Brazilian jiu-jitsu blue belt, which is just one level above white belt. Furthermore, Callen is 56 years old and 170 pounds. However, he managed to outwork the much larger Martyn on the ground, all while nursing a neck injury.