Got swept by a senior citizen - Fans rejoice as 260-pound YouTuber Bradley Martyn fails to overpower 56-year-old blue belt pal of Joe Rogan 

Bradley Martyn gained prominence as a renowned fitness influencer. However, of late, he has established a foothold in the MMA space by issuing challenges to UFC stars for street fights.

Weighing in at a solid 260 pounds, Martyn says that his substantial size advantage would massively favor him when facing fighters like Demetrious Johnson or UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley. Despite facing ridicule from notable figures in the MMA world, Martyn persists in challenging the prevailing notion that a hypothetical street fight would not play in his favour.

While a proposed grappling matchup with Johnson never materialized, a video has surfaced showing Martyn grappling with Bryan Callen, a 155-pound comedian. Bradley Martyn struggled to control Callen, raising doubts about his ability to face a professional fighter like Johnson. It is worth noting that Callen started training in martial arts, influenced by his close friend and UFC color commentator Joe Rogan. He also holds a blue belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

Several fans reacted to the video in a hilarious fasion, with one fan writing:

"And he got swept by basically a senior citizen."

Another fan wrote:

"Any 125 lbs. [fighter] destroys him in under three minutes."

Yet another fan wrote:

"Needless to say, Joe Rogan would absolutely demolish that kid then."

Check out some of the best reactions below:

Justin Gaethje and Dan Hooker respond to Bradley Martyn's street fight challenge to UFC fighters

Bradley Martyn has stirred controversy by challenging professional fighters to street fights on his podcast 'Raw Talk'. During the UFC 30th year anniversary press conference in Australia ahead of UFC 293, lightweight contenders Justin Gaethje and Dan Hooker addressed Martyn's challenge to MMA fighters.

When questioned about their chances in a street fight against Martyn, Hooker displayed self-assuredness, while Gaethje humorously quipped:

“All you got to do is last for 20 seconds and he is f***ed”.

The fan then informed the UFC 'BMF' champion that Bradley Martyn stands at 260 pounds, prompting Justin Gaethje to chuckle dismissively and respond:

“Okay, 10 seconds."

Check out the hilarious exchange below:

