"A long lost Paul brother?" - Bradley Martyn pops the 'street fight' question to Merab Dvalishvili, drawing the ire of fans

American YouTuber and well known fitness influencer Bradley Martyn has initiated a unique trend- probing UFC fighters on a hypothetical fight against him and assessing the potential outcome in a street fight.

In recent occasions, Martyn has directed this question towards UFC figures such as Nate Diaz and Sean O'Malley, both of smaller stature compared to Martyn.

While O'Malley deeply contemplated various dynamics like physical size and fight location, Diaz, radiating confidence, jovially dismissed Martyn's challenge, seemingly unperturbed by the proposition. This intriguing trend invites reflection on the theoretical intersection of different combat worlds and the unique insights provided by those within them.

But that's not the entirety of it. Bradley Martyn and former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson have verbally agreed to partake in a grappling match. This unique confrontation carries an underlying intention – to dispel misconceptions about beating a trained MMA fighter harbored by the American bodybuilder.

Continuing on this unique trend in a recent episode of Bradley Martyn's Raw Talk, the American questioned the No.2 ranked UFC bantamweight fighter Merab Dvalishvili on how he would fare in a street fight against him. Dvalishivilli, renowned for his grappling prowess asserted confidence about emerging victorious in the fictional competitive scenario.

Martyn's question naturally drew the fury of fight fans who lashed out at the American on X (formerly Twitter). One fan hilariously questioned:

"Is he a long lost Paul brother?"

Another fan wrote:

"Bro someone gotta humble this dude. Gym muscles don’t equal fight ability."

Yet another fan wrote:

"He’s going to find someone who takes him on the offer, he’s going to sleep profoundly that day."

Gilbert Burns weighs in on a hypothetical street fight scenario against Bradley Martyn

UFC welterweight Gilbert Burns recently chimed in on the hypothetical scenario of challenging Bradley Martyn in a street fight.

During an engaging Q&A session ahead of the UFC Singapore event, one fan questioned Burns on how he envisions a street fight with Martyn would play out. This question mirrors the one the influencer routinely poses to his podcast guests, often consisting of pro-MMA fighters, regarding hypothetical outcomes in real-world combat.

Burns, exuding confidence and drawing from his extensive years of training and top-tier professional MMA experience, asserted that he'd handle the fight with ease. The Brazilian wrote:

"100%. Easy Money. Easy Money."

