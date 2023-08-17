Sean O'Malley first UFC fighter to admit YouTuber Bradley Martyn may have a shot against him - "I wouldn't wanna test it"

Leading UFC bantamweight contender Sean O'Malley recently appeared on YouTuber Bradley Martyn's show, Raw Talk.

Bodybuilder Martyn has been making headlines for his controversial statements regarding MMA fighters, whom he claimed he could defeat in street fights.

O'Malley, while speaking on his credentials as a street fighter against him, said:

"If it's not like, a room like this, I'd not like my odds as much. But if I got wide open space, I'm one hundred percent not gonna get as tired as you. It'll be very hard for you to get hold of me, I've been defending not letting people get hold of me for the last twelve year,s but no one has tried as strong as you. Even if you did get ahold of me, then there's another issue you gotta worry about, don't let me f*cking hold your neck and all, don't let me take it back... I gotta couple of takedowns probably get your back and choke you."

O'Malley continued:

"If you jump backward and slam me, I'm not in a position unless I don't know. I'd not want to test this , I don't wanna f*cking do it...It'd be scary, I'd be scared."

Prior to O'Malley's interview with Martyn, the YouTuber claimed to Nate Diaz on a podcast episode that he'd beat him in a street fight. He followed it up by stating he'd beat former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson.

Aljamain Sterling takes aim at Sean O'Malley, questions his resume as a contender

Aljamain Sterling will square off with Sean O'Malley at UFC 292 in a high-stakes UFC bantamweight title bout. Prior to ascending to title contention, O'Malley defeated Petr Yan by a split decision at UFC 280, and he was involved in a no contest against Pedro Munhoz at UFC 276. These are the only two ranked fighters O'Malley has faced.

With that said, Aljamain Sterling believes that Sean O'Malley is an "overhyped fighter" who has been given easy opponents by the UFC to further create hype around him.

While speaking at UFC 292 media day, 'Funk Master' said:

“I think if anyone had Snoop Dogg promoting their fight, after coming off the Contender Series, I think anyone could’ve become a superstar overnight, because it’s hype, it’s hype. When you’re going out there and you’re fighting other guys that shouldn’t be in the cage with you, it’s easy to stack up the resume and get these highlights.”

