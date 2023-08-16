“Show me what you got big muscle man” - Demetrious Johnson explains Bradley Martyn fight timeline, touts 20-year experience against larger foes

It appears as though Demetrious Johnson is on board for a grappling match with Bradley Martyn and even provided a timeline on when it can take place.

During his appearance on The MMA Hour, the reigning ONE flyweight champion indicated that he is interested in grappling Martyn and noted that the size discrepancy is not an issue for him. He mentioned that there isn't any animosity and that he plans on grappling the influencer after he competes in the upcoming IBJJF Master Worlds between August 31 - September 2.

He said:

"I would love to go down there just grapple him, no animosity. It's like, 'Hey dude, Demetrious Johnson, Bradley Martyn, let's go, c'mon. Show me what you got big man, big muscle man'...Just go out there and play. Now, everybody and their fu**ing mom has taken to a level, 'Oh, they about to fight!'" [2:45 - 3:05]

'Mighty Mouse' noted that he has a clear advantage as it pertains to his skillset and years of training. He mentioned that he is confident in his skills and that size doesn't matter and is eager to prove that against Martyn, saying:

"Just because you're big, doesn't mean you could beat somebody who is smaller. Yes, if I wasn't a trained athlete then yeah, he would absolutely destroy me, but I've been spending the last 20 years of my fu**ing life dealing with people who are bigger than me." [4:43 - 5:01]

It will be interesting to see what transpired when Demetrious Johnson and Bradley Martyn eventually grapple and whether the influencer will have trained ahead of it.

Demetrious Johnson doesn't believe Jake Paul can beat Nate Diaz in an MMA fight

Demetrious Johnson recently shared his thoughts on the Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz boxing bout, which saw the YouTuber-turned-boxer earn a unanimous decision win over the UFC veteran.

During the aforementioned appearance, the ONE flyweight champion was asked whether Paul would have the same success if he fought the Stockton native in an MMA fight. 'Mighty Mouse' noted that Diaz would definitely have the advantage over 'The Problem Child' and mentioned that his grappling would be a difference maker for him.

He said:

"No [Jake Paul can't beat Nate Diaz with 8-10 months of MMA training]. All Nate has to do is go down and pull guard, and then Jake Paul is no-man's land...He's athletic, he can wrestle, mixed martial arts is totally different."

