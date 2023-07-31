WATCH: Bradley Martyn, YouTuber who claims he can beat Nate Diaz in a street fight, got thrown around the mat by a brown belt 

American YouTuber and bodybuilder Bradley Martyn has recently made bold comparisons about his fighting ability against professional mixed martial artists.

Martyn sports a bulky muscular physique and weighs around 260 pounds. He also hosts a fitness podcast "RAW TALK" where he has welcomed many professional and retired fighters such as Nate Diaz and Brendan Schaub.

In his discussion with Nate Diaz, Martyn asked him if the Stockton native could beat him in a street fight. Diaz did not hesitate in giving his answer, but Martyn remained adamant that he could take him on.

“You think you’d beat me in a street fight? [Huh? You’re a podcaster brother.] I love it, so the answer’s then yes? [Of course] I think I might be able to get you. One of these days we should f**k around though. I would love that. I wouldn't want to hurt you before the fight though.”

In a recent video that has resurfaced online, Bradley Martyn is seen in action against a brown-belt martial artist. Martyn is no match for the fighter, as he gets hurled around and thrown across the mat several times without any control over himself.

Martyn is also forced to tap out of multiple submission attempts and struggles to maintain his balance or put up a fight against the brown belt fighter. Perhaps that was a much-needed reality check for the social media influencer.

The original video is from December, 2020 and is available on Martyn's YouTube channel.

Fans react to Bradley Martyn getting humbled by brown belt

Fans on Instagram loved watching the beatdown Bradley Martyn endured in the clip as they commented asking for it to go viral.

One fan urged people to stop doubting Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

"Can this go viral so ppl stop doubting BJJ"

Others stated that Martyn's muscles meant little against mixed martial arts training and technique.

"Technique > Muscles"

"But but but he’s stronger 😿"

Fans also made fun of his comments where he believed he could take advantage of his bigger and heavier build to overcome ex-UFC fighters like Nate Diaz.

"He should just grab him. He's like 260 bro"

"This is years old he was only 259 In this clip."

Others cautiously speculated the extent of the damage Diaz could inflict on him.

"Lol imagine wat Nate will do to him 😂😂😂😂😂😂"

"…Nate is a black belt"

