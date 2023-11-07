Previously cut lightweight fighter signed to make short-notice return at UFC 295 after a brief stint at Eagle FC

A fighter who was previously cut by the UFC is set to make a short-notice return at UFC 295 this weekend.

Roosevelt Roberts became a part of the leading MMA promotion back in 2018. He competed nine times in the organization and attained a record of 5-3-1. While his record was decent, Roberts was cut by the promotion in 2021.

Roberts then went on to fight under the Lights Out Xtreme Fighting promotion and took on Darren Smith Jr. in December 2021. Following his first-round KO victory, he competed under the Eagle FC banner against Alexandre de Almeida.

Roosevelt Roberts was even a part of The Ultimate Fighter's latest season. He was selected to be a part of team Chandler and won his first bout against Nate Jennerman, however, he went on to lose the semi-final bout against Austin Hubbard via split decision.

Now, Roosevelt Roberts is set to step in to fight Mateusz Rebecki on short notice. Rebecki was initially supposed to take on Nurullo Aliev, however, the latter had to pull out of the fight. The same was reported by Roberts' management company, which took to Twitter and said:

"Our man @GoGetta_Rowskii is back with the @ufc & he's ready to take home another BIG win at #UFC295 on Saturday"

Who is headlining UFC 295?

The highly anticipated UFC 295 pay-per-view is set to go down later this weekend in New York. While the card was set to be headlined by a heavyweight championship bout between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic, that is not the case anymore.

Just a few weeks prior, Jones suffered a shoulder injury that required surgery and had to pull out of the fight. As a result, the co-main event between Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka for the light heavyweight title has been pushed to the main event.

The co-main event will now feature an exciting interim heavyweight title fight between Tom Aspinall and Sergei Pavlovich. The card will also feature a strawweight bout between Mackenzie Dern and Jessica Andrade. Also on the main card, Matt Frevola and Benoit Saint-Denis will lock horns in a lightweight bout, and a featherweight clash between Pat Sabatini and Diego Lopes is also on the pay-per-view.