PRIME X South Park special episode prompts a three-word reaction from KSI

British celebrity KSI has responded to the news of his energy drink PRIME being featured in an upcoming episode of the cult TV show South Park.

Twitter account @ksinews_ uploaded a post claiming that the next episode of 'South Park', which is set to air on December 20, will feature the 30-year-old's energy drink PRIME.

The social media infleuncer responded to the tweet by sharing his surprise at the news.

He wrote:

"LMFAO NO WAY."

One thing to note here is that the pictures uploaded by @ksinews_ feature a bottle that is quite a clear reference to the PRIME Hydration bottles.

So, there is a possibility that South Park might mention the energy drink for parody purposes as the long-running series has often done so with other brands in the past.

What's the fighting history between Logan Paul and KSI, the owners of PRIME?

British influencer and YouTuber-turned-boxer KSI co-owns the energy drink PRIME with fellow internet celebrity Logan Paul.

The company is doing really well in the market and has collaborated with the UFC as well as several prominent athletes like Israel Adesanya, Alexander Volkanovski, Terence Crawford and Shakur Stevenson.

The two co-owners, however, did not always share a friendly relationship.

The two social media personalities hurled several insults at each other in the past and even fought inside a boxing ring on two separate occasions.

Their first encounter took place as an amateur fight in February 2018. The contest ended up being a majority draw as the three judges scored the contest 57-57, 57-57 and 58-57, with a lone judge awarding the bout to KSI.

Their second fight took place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California in November 2019. This time, the 30-year-old got the better of 'Maverick' and defeated him a via split decision. The judges scored the bout 56-55, 57-54 and 55-56 for the British influencer.