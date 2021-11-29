Watch: Jake Paul celebrates one year anniversary of Nate Robinson KO with never-seen-before clip

It was more than a year ago that Jake Paul and Logan Paul first breathed new life into the crossover and celebrity boxing culture in combat sports. Paul recently commemorated a year since one of the best performances of his fledgling boxing career. That performance was the KO win against Nate Robinson.

The fight in question took place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, November 28 2020. Paul recently took to Instagram to share some previously unseen footage. He also used the opportunity to send a warning to Tommy Fury in the caption.

"One year ago today I put Nate to sleep. December 18th I’m doing this to Tommy," wrote Jake Paul on Instagram.

Paul's post on Instagram harked back to the time he bagged a KO win over Robinson in the second round. This comes a few weeks ahead of Paul's December 18 fight against Tommy Fury.

Jake Paul hopes to take over the sport of boxing

'The Problem Child' has found himself on the receiving end of a significant amount of flak from the purists of the sport for merging the worlds of YouTube and boxing together.

However, Jake Paul is seemingly uber-confident in his abilities. He is hoping to overcome the challenge presented by Tommy Fury to earn more of the recognition he requires to be perceived as a legitimate threat. In an interview with USA Today, Paul said:

"I just can't lose. It's not an option. I have won my whole life at anything I decided to do. I don't see why I can't take over the sport of boxing and become one of the biggest prize fighters in the world. As a man, facing another man in the ring, I am prepared to die. So going in knowing that, gives you the ultimate confidence because I am not afraid of anything and nothing can stop me."

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Jake Paul mocking Tyson Fury and Tommy Fury's latest training video…



[📽️ @JakePaul] Jake Paul mocking Tyson Fury and Tommy Fury's latest training video…[📽️ @JakePaul] https://t.co/ziauc9G1du

We would like 2 minutes of your time, MMA fans. We promise you, it will help us improve.

Edited by Jack Cunningham