Pro fighters show support for legend ‘Buchecha’ ahead of clash against Oumar ‘Reug Reug’ Kane

In less than a few days’ time, Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida will be returning to the ring to face his biggest adversary yet in ‘Reug Reug’ Oumar Kane at ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video.

As such, fellow American Top Team (ATT) teammates like MMA stars Junior Dos Santos, Gilbert Burns, and former ONE flyweight world champion Adriano Moraes, have rallied in support of their countryman after watching him put in eight weeks of hard work for his training camp this season.

Check out all the posts they wrote on ‘Buchecha’s’ Instagram below:

Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida continues his ascent in MMA following four successive wins in ONE Championship.

The heavyweight contender has been a difficult force to contend with due to his supreme jiu-jitsu skills, winning three matches by submission in the first round. However, in this matchup against Kane, he told ONE that he hopes to display not only how masterful his grappling skills are but his boxing as well.

Ever since he joined forces with ATT, he’s been running boxing drills with the greatest striking coaches in MMA, including ATT head coach Mike Brown and Muay Thai trainer Katel Kubris. Understanding that the fight could be fought mainly on the ground, he’s looking forward to surprising fans with his striking when necessary.

ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian this Friday, August 4, at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and is available live and free in U.S. primetime via Prime Video.