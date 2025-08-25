  • home icon
  Pro wrestler Raja Jackson attacked reportedly remains in critical condition after 24 hours

Pro wrestler Raja Jackson attacked reportedly remains in critical condition after 24 hours

By Swagat Kumar Jena
Published Aug 25, 2025 07:28 GMT
Raja Jackson lands himself in deep trouble after attacking an individual.
Raja Jackson lands himself in deep trouble after attacking an individual. [Image courtesy: @unitedfightleague on Instagram]

Raja Jackson recently made headlines after severely beating up a pro wrestler named Stuart Smith, which left him hospitalized. According to reports, Smith currently remains in a critical condition due to the aggravated assault.

For context, former UFC fighter Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson's son Raja jumped in the ring and attacked Smith, who goes by the stage name 'Syko Stu', with his bare hands to knock him unconscious on the mat. The 25-year-old was eventually stopped by another wrestler, Douglas Malo, who told USA TODAY after the incident that Smith had suffered serious injuries.

Stuart's health has stabilized, according to the victim's brother Andrew Smith, whose Facebook post was shared on X by combat sports journalist Nolan King of MMA Junkie. However, he remains in intensive care.

''Thank you everyone for your prayers, concerns, and kind words for my brother Stu. Please continue to keep him in your prayers. He's currently stable but in critical care. At this time we're focused on his recovery and appreciate all the support. Also we currently do not a Gofundme set up, any links posted are not affiliated with us.''
Raja initially met Smith outside the venue of a Knokx Pro Wrestling event in Los Angeles, California, on Saturday night. The Army veteran mistook Raja for a wrestler and smashed a beer can over the KICK streamer's head, assuming it was part of a narrative. Smith then apologized to Raja after understanding he was not involved in any act.

Raja, who accepted Smith's apology, later entered the ring and repeatedly punched him in a vicious manner, showing his aggression. The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the ongoing matter. Notably, the wrestling organization condemned Raja for his reckless behavior in a social media post, writing:

''What was supposed to be a planned and agreed upon wrestling spot, turned into a selfish, irresponsible act of violence against Mr. Smith. This egregious act is reprehensible and never should have occurred.''

A new clip shows Raja Jackson reportedly being provoked to attack a pro wrestler

An X user named @FilthyTomLawlor shared a video that shows a wrestler, who goes by the name AJ Mana, suggesting Raja Jackson exact his revenge on Stuart Smith, who had unintentionally harmed Raja earlier that day:

''You run in on his sh*t and you f***ing give him his receipt. You remember what a receipt is. Give him that f***ing receipt, tag his sh*t. And if he's got a f***ing problem with it, I'll run out there. Tag his sh*t.''
