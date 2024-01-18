"Probably Conor McGregor 2" - Fans react to Khabib Nurmagomedov's "$40 million" UFC deal story reiterated by Daniel Cormier

Fans have reacted to Khabib Nurmagomedov's "$40 million" UFC deal story that was recently reiterated by Daniel Cormier.

'The Eagle' attained a professional record of 29-0 and walked away from the sport following his 2020 bout against Justin Gaethje.

Over the years, there has been a lot of speculation surrounding Nurmagomedov's return to the octagon. While speaking about it in a recently uploaded video on YouTube with former UFC fighter Ben Askren, Cormier reiterated the story of 'The Eagle' being offered $40 million to return to the octagon:

"Khabib told us he turned down $40 million. He said $40 million, the dude said $40 million. To come back, to fight in the UFC. I don't know how many fights he was meaning, I don't what event. He just said, 'I turned away $40 million brother, I'm done'."

Catch Daniel Cormier's comments on Khabib Nurmagomedov turning down $40 million below:

The clip was quick to garner a lot of attention online and fans speculated about the potential fights that could've been offered to Nurmagomedov for $40 million.

Take a look at some of the reactions below:

"I lowkey think they had the GSP fight secured"

"I'm guessing Charles Oliveira at 155 or Usman at 170"

"Probably Conor 2"

Fan reactions

Khabib Nurmagomedov's coach denies potential UFC 300 return rumors

There has been a lot of recent speculation surrounding Khabib Nurmagomedov's potential return at UFC 300 in a fight against Leon Edwards. However, Nurmagomedov's coach, Javier Mendez has brushed off all the rumors.

In a recently released video on social media, the American Kickboxing Academy head coach stated that Nurmagomedov is devoted to spending time with his family and has no interest in coming back:

"Regarding the nonsense of Khabib coming back and me and his training, there's been no such thing happening. We're not discussing training [and] we never have. Khabib is still devoted to what he said. He's devoting his time to his family. He's not working people's corners and he's not going to ever fight [again]."

Catch Javier Mendez's comments in the video below:

