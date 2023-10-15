"Probably explains why my breakfast isn't ready" - Gordon Ryan hits back at user calling his girlfriend "a man"

Gordon Ryan, the renowned grappler and BJJ champion, recently took to Instagram to express his gratitude to fans in the UK following his trip to accompany Logan Paul during the KSI vs. Tommy Fury prime card.

In his post, he thanked his new friends and fans in the UK and shared his excitement about an upcoming match:

"That's a wrap 😃. Made some new friends. Made some new fans and made some good business 👀. Now it's back to 🇺🇸 to start a 6 week camp. Free money's the best money, and my next match has free money written all over it👑. UK- you guys were awesome! From the airport to the streets, everyone I interacted with made my stay here enjoyable. Thank you, guys ❤️"

However, as is often the case with social media, Ryan's post received a less-than-friendly comment from a user, who took a swipe at his girlfriend with a derogatory comment. The user wrote:

"Your girl is a m@n."

Ryan swiftly retorted to the troll with his own brand of humor and wit:

"@kdhughes12 you've been commenting a lot lately. Probably explains why my breakfast isn't ready."

[via. @gordonlovesjiujitsu on Instagram]

Gordon Ryan on his role in Jon Jones' training for UFC 295

Jon Jones, the reigning heavyweight champion, is preparing to defend his title against Stipe Miocic at UFC 295.

In his quest to remain at the pinnacle of the 265-pound division, Jones has sought guidance from Gordon Ryan, a multi-time ADCC world champion.

Ryan recently shared the details of his collaboration with Jones during an interview on 'Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas.'

He explained:

"I'm not a coach, you know, I'm not like a full-time coach. But when I go there, I go to train with him, obviously, just so he feels what it's like to train with good grapplers. But most of what I do, especially with his training regimen, is teaching, so I'll coach him.

"Jon Jones is a lot like GSP [Georges St-Pierre]. He's not the best wrestler, not the best striker in the world. But when it's time to put it all together, he does it better than anybody else in the world."