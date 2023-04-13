This week saw Jake Paul announce that he’ll be facing off against former UFC star Nate Diaz in a boxing match later in 2023. However, this hasn’t stopped the flames of his ongoing feud with fellow YouTuber-turned-boxer KSI from being fanned.

In the latest episode of the YouTube series BS w/ Jake Paul, ‘The Problem Child’ was joined by businessman turned professional boxer Joe Fournier, who is scheduled to face KSI on 13th May.

When discussing the possibility of Paul facing off with the British star, Fournier seemed to both talk down KSI’s boxing skills, and also talk up the potential of him giving ‘The Problem Child’ some issues.

“You’re going to hate me for saying this, right, but I’ve been where Jake is technically...and when you start, you’re a bit of a brawler...then you start to get good technically, and then you start to find those goofy guys really hard. They don’t do one-two, they come out at crazy angles, their coaching team is MMA based...his last knockout came in off a tae-kwon-do stance!”

Fournier went on to explain that he’s been struggling to find sparring partners to match KSI’s “goofy” style, with Paul then suggesting that he should look to the world of MMA to find them.

Whether Fournier, who is currently 9-0 as a professional with one No Contest, can find a way past KSI remains to be seen. Their fight is set to take place at London’s Wembley Arena and will be broadcast on DAZN worldwide.

KSI and Jake Paul’s feud dates back a number of years, with the two men challenging one another on multiple occasions, although they have not fought yet.

Recently, ‘The Problem Child’ took to Twitter to label KSI’s Misfits Boxing promotion “insecure”.

At least Kingpyn, who is at… ksi @KSI axs.com/uk/events/4764… axs.com/uk/events/4764… KSI…your whole promotion is insecure. Can’t even let your fans see the seats and pick what they want because you too afraid for people to see tickets ain’t selling like you claim. And that’s a small ass venue. Same thing your doing in New Orleans.At least Kingpyn, who is at… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… KSI…your whole promotion is insecure. Can’t even let your fans see the seats and pick what they want because you too afraid for people to see tickets ain’t selling like you claim. And that’s a small ass venue. Same thing your doing in New Orleans. At least Kingpyn, who is at… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

When is Jake Paul fighting Nate Diaz?

Jake Paul has essentially made his name in boxing by fighting a series of ex-UFC fighters, starting with former welterweight contender Ben Askren in 2021.

‘The Problem Child’ has now inked a date with former UFC superstar Nate Diaz, who departed the promotion in September 2022 following a victory over former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson.

Their boxing match has been signed for August 5 in Dallas, Texas, and will air on worldwide pay-per-view through DAZN.

The fight will mark Diaz’s first professional boxing bout, although his MMA record is extensive at 21-13 and dates back to 2004.

Paul, meanwhile, is 6-1 in boxing, with his most recent bout seeing him suffer his first professional defeat at the hands of Tommy Fury.

