"I don't know whether that's to fill an empty void in the soul" - Professional tattoo artist assesses Sean O'Malley's ink

Sean O'Malley is quickly becoming one of the most popular stars in the UFC right now. The surging bantamweight contender is known for his prolific striking chops inside the cage as well as his bold and colorful personality outside of it. 'Sugar' knows how to stand out and it shows in his appearance.

O'Malley's ever-changing hairdos and several tattoos on his body give him a distinct look that fans have grown to appreciate over the years. In a recently released video on the FightFront YouTube channel, professional tattoo artist Clara assessed some of Sean O'Malley's tattoos and revealed some interesting facts.

She pointed out that the owl tattoo on O'Malley's chest has been used to cover up some lettering that was previously inked below his collar bone. She also claimed that the owl's face seems to have been left incomplete, likely to "fill an empty void in the soul." She said:

"I think it's a cover-up so you can see that he used to have lettering under his collar bones and now it's a cover-up. You can see the lettering poking through, it's not a good thing, it needs a little bit more contrast in terms of light and darks... The owl needs a face because it's looking a little bit sad and lonely because they haven't colored in the belly bit so I don't know whether that's to fill an empty void in the soul in life."

Watch the video below:

Former bantamweight champion claims he'd "eat" Sean O'Malley alive in potential clash

Former UFC bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo was critical of Sean O'Malley's performance at UFC 276. O'Malley took on Pedro Munhoz at the pay-per-view event but the fight ended in a no contest after the 27-year-old accidentally poked Munhoz in the eye during the second round.

According to Cejudo, O'Malley's performance "absolutely sucked" and claimed that 'Sugar' isn't as good a fighter as he thinks he is. Cejudo weighed in on the outcome of a potential clash with O'Malley, claiming that he'd "eat that dude alive."

In a recent episode of The Triple C and Schmo show, Cejudo said:

"He doesn’t want this smoke. That would be the worst. It would be like Jake Paul facing Jon Jones. I would eat that dude alive."

