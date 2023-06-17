“Prolly gave her a boxing glove instead of a ring” - Boxing and MMA trainer Freddie Roach's no-frills wedding at his gym was a hit with fans

Freddie Roach got married in the boxing ring recently, dressed as if he came to train someone and fans were loving it.

The legendary boxing and MMA coach has trained 23 world champions and led the likes of Manny Pacquiao to greatness. He got married to Marie Spivey with whom he had been in a relationship for years. The pair got married at the Wildcard gym yesterday, in the same ring that he coached the legendary 'PacMan' for over 5000 rounds. Here's what the fans had to say about it:

"Dressed immaculately for his wedding. Wearing his best outfit."

"Dressed immaculately for his wedding. Wearing his best outfit."

One user wrote:

"clearly she didn't get the memo, she forgot her training fit. 100 pushups after they cut the cake for her. Congrats :)"

Combat Sports Detailer @CombatDetailer



"clearly she didn't get the memo, she forgot her training fit. 100 pushups after they cut the cake for her. Congrats :)"

Another user commented:

"When ya got a wedding at 11 and pads at 12"

"When ya got a wedding at 11 and pads at 12"

One user congratulated the legendary coach:

"Prolly gave her a boxing glove instead of a ring. Congrats, legend in the game."

Another user commented:

"If you like it then you better put a boxing ring on it"

Manny Pacquiao sends his wishes to the newlywed couple Freddie Roach and Marie Spivey

Manny Pacquiao and Freddie Roach have known each other since 2001 when the Philippine was a young skinny boxer who barely spoke any English. After just one round of boxing, the pair immediately connected and the rest is history. To this day, 'PacMan' remains grateful for the guidance and support he received from Roach and he congratulated his former coach on getting married:

"Mazel Tov, Marie and @FreddieRoach on your wedding today. A lifetime of happiness to you both."

Freddie Roach and Manny Pacquiao have created history together in the boxing ring. Under the guidance of his American coach, Pacquiao has cemented himself as one of the greatest boxers to ever live, whose hand speed and swiftness is next to none. Fred Sternburg, who has worked with both Manny Pacquiao and Freddie Roach also put out a tweet saying:

"The bride and groom, Marie and @FreddieRoach, immediately after their wedding, which took place in the ring at @WildCardBoxing1. Freddie wore white. Soon after, they adopted me. This photo was taken just before I asked them for a new car."

"The bride and groom, Marie and @FreddieRoach, immediately after their wedding, which took place in the ring at @WildCardBoxing1. Freddie wore white. Soon after, they adopted me. This photo was taken just before I asked them for a new car."

