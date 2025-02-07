"Promoting racism" - Fans erupt as UFC shares cover story slamming "imbecile" Sean Strickland over racist tirade 

A large chunk of MMA fans didn't look pretty happy after witnessing the UFC promoting the cover page of The Daily Telegraph, which bashed Sean Strickland for his allegedly racist remarks about Australia.

Strickland has a reputation for voicing his opinions nonchalantly about various social issues. He used a collection of harsh words to address the alleged spread of wokeism in Canada under Justin Trudeau's leadership in the pre-UFC 297 press conference. 'Tarzan' has also been a staunch critic of the LGBTQ movement.

Strickland is currently in the land Down Under for his UFC 312 headliner fight against Dricus du Plessis with the latter's middleweight gold on the line. However, he got featured on the cover page of the Feb. 6 edition of The Daily Telegraph for all the wrong reasons. It accused him of passing racist remarks regarding various issues in Australia.

Trending

Moreover, the UFC authorities share a snap of the page through an X update from their official account.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Expand Tweet

Several MMA fans didn't take this act too kindly. One of them accused the world's leading MMA promotion of spreading racism with this update:

"UFC promoting racism basically💔"

Expand Tweet

Others mentioned:

"@danawhite [Dana White] aren’t you going to release a press statement"

"Cut his contract after he gets slept please"

"Why did UFC post this? lol"

Check out some more reactions:

Fan reactions to @ufc's X update. [Screenshot Courtesy: @ufc on X]

Sean Strickland replies to the allegations from The Daily Telegraph

Sean Strickland showcased no signs of remorse while a fan showcased The Daily Telegraph's allegations against him. Strickland resorted to his usual brash demeanor to label the Australian media a bunch of "communists". He addressed the accusations saying:

"I come to this f*cking country and I talk about freedom of speech and guns and taxes, and you got these f*cking communists in the media trying to f*cking put me down. Why? Because you want to control the media and you don't like freedom of speech."

Check out Strickland's comments in the X update by @HappyPunch below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.